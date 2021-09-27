Awareness About Hygiene And Personal Care Has Increased Demand For Anti-Microbial Filter Market

As per the recent research report published by Fact.MR, the global Anti-Microbial Filter Market Sales is on course to achieve a highly eye-catching growth during 2021- 2031.

Anti-Microbial Filter Market: Overview

Anti-microbial filter the type of filtration system for both air and liquid. The utilization of anti-microbial filter can be seen in the lab from pharmaceuticals to air conditioners in the home. These filter aid in the avoidance of minute particles present in air or water.

An anti-microbial filter can be utilized from commercial, industrial and residential sectors. The implementation of anti-microbial filter trapped microorganisms such as moulds, yeast, fungus and bacteria. The increase in awareness about hygiene and personal care has increased the demand for the anti-microbial filter market.

The anti-microbial filter market is having idealistic growth. The leading manufacturers for the anti-microbial filter market are

Freudenberg

Evoqua Water Technologies

Drager

A-M System

Mann + Hummel

Pharma System AB

Armstrong Medical.

Manufacturers are diversifying their product by the addition of new technologies for example by the utilization of Nano fibre technology. The increased utilization of anti-microbial filter in different industries such as construction and food & beverage has increased the demand historically.

Many manufacturers such as Mann + Hummel have developed a two-stage filter named “Entaron HD” which is smaller in size and provide easy installation in compact spaces. Manufacturers are also targeting the development of low-cost filter for easy availability and wider usability of the anti-microbial filter.

Important factors that contribute to increasing the demand for the anti-microbial filter market are the compact size of the filter, cost-effective, life cycle and reusability. Owing to the aforementioned factors, manufacturers across the domains are adopting anti-microbial filter to manufacture effective devices. This is set to affect the overall supply and demand dynamics of the anti-microbial filter market.

Market dynamics :-

The advantage of an anti-microbial filter over the long-established method is it improves the efficiency of an air conditioner. The driving factor for the anti-microbial filter market is the increasing health problem and increasing awareness among people.

With the increasing population, the demand for food is increasing which is increasing the food & beverage industries. Hence increasing the demand for anti-microbial filters.

The major factors driving the anti-microbial filter market growth are rapid advances in biotechnology and material sciences, increased research activities in environmental microbiology, and increasing adoption in healthcare.

On the flip side, the restraint for the anti-microbial filter market is the high installation and maintenance cost. The anti-microbial filter needs to replace in every four to six months which cost approximately $ 40-60, which becomes hard to maintain. The lack of awareness about the type to filter to be used is also affecting the market growth.

Rising prospects in the untapped market are acting as an opportunity for the anti-microbial market. It can be used in any industry from food & beverage to consumer goods. Whereas, the trend for the anti-microbial filter market is escalating demand for reusable filters and the construction of green buildings.

Manufacturers are trying to synthesize anti-microbial filter based on the high filtration capacity and microbes holding capacity. On the other hand, the end-user is trying to turn into a sustainable for which can be washable and reusable.

Various government bodies and environmental organizations are trying to develop green building standards to provide fresh air. This is expected to boost the anti-microbial filter market growth in the forecast years.

Anti-Microbial Filter Market: Segmentation

The anti-microbial filter market can be segmented into seven major categories based on type, material, size, method of preparation, application, end use and region.

On the basis of type, anti-microbial filter market can be classified into

Non-woven fiber filter

Nano fiber membrane

Porous polymeric membrane

On the basis of material, anti-microbial filter market can be classified into

Glass fiber

Polymer

Carbon

On the basis of size, anti-microbial filter market can be classified into

less than 1 micron

1- 10 micron

10 – 15 micron

On the basis of method of preparation, anti-microbial filter market can be classified into

Dip coating

Layer- by – layer coating

Spray coating

Nebulization process

Electro spraying

On the basis of application, anti-microbial filter market can be classified into

Dust filtration

Water filtration

On the basis of end use, anti-microbial filter market can be classified into

Oil & Gas

Chemical industries

Food and Beverage industries

Pharmaceuticals

Waste Water Management

Petrochemicals

On the basis of region, anti-microbial filter market can be classified into

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific and Oceania

MEA

Anti-Microbial Filter Market: Regional Impact

According to the regional presence, North America has the highest demand of the anti-microbial filter market due to loads of food & beverage industries as well as pharmaceuticals industries.

The other aspects that make North America among the dominant shareholder are the modernized infrastructure with installed anti-microbial filters for purified air to breathe.

Furthermore, the demand for the anti-microbial filter is high due to preventive measure taken by the American Government against the challenges instigated due to air pollution by the manufacturing industries.

The escalating demand for the anti-microbial filter can be seen in the Asia Pacific due to brisk industrialization and urbanization in developing countries such as India and China.

The penetration of key players in developed countries would increase demand due to the availability of economical labour and cheap raw materials. The rise in disposable income and government facility is boosting the demand for the anti-microbial market in this region.

Europe is predicted to observe growth due to increased government spending in the factors enhancing the air quality lin the region. Because of their widespread use in indoor home appliances and building projects, the United Kingdom is the fastest-growing user of anti-microbial filters.

Productive Europe is being driven by the strengthening of industrial manufacturing sectors such as chemical and pharmaceutical, metal production and processing, and plastic manufacturing.

Whereas Middle East Africa and Latin America will experience a robust increase in the demand for the anti-microbial filter market due to increase spending on public health by the government as well as increased industrialization facility.

Anti-Microbial Filter Market: COVID-19 Impact Insights.

The impact of COVID-19 on the anti-microbial filter market was astounding and unprecedented. Due to forced lockdowns and full shutdowns in almost every area of the world, the pandemic COVID-19 had a negative impact on the global economy.

But the demand for the anti-microbial filter was intensified during this period. The anti-microbial industry was the least affected industry during the pandemic. The demand for anti-microbial filter was seen high in the world’s leading economy such as China and North America due to the major impact in this region.

The sale of anti-microbial filters implementation of government rules. The increased utilization of anti-microbial filter was mostly seen in health care. According to studies it has been found there was double the sale of anti-microbial filter during COVID-19 in the second quarter.

Moreover, the adaption rate of anti-microbial filter is at a higher pace due to various environmental regulations which are being imposed on the end-use industries by the government to shift the market towards achieving their green targets.

Other aspects that influence the anti-microbial filter market is the health condition of worker working in wastewater management or petrochemical industries are suffering from various skin infection or pulmonary disorder due to coming in direct contact with untreated water or inhalation of microbes. All these factors impact can be slowed down by increasing the utilization of anti-microbial filters.

The enlarged use of anti-microbial filter in the aeration system and air conditioning system which are mostly preferred in electronic industries, hospitals, pharmaceuticals and other environments where contamination is not accepted will aid in the resolution of various problems associated with microbial contamination.

