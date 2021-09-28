Why you should consider studying MBBS in Russia?

Indore, India, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — From last few years MBBS study in Russia is in demand among Indian students for MBBS abroad. From recent years many students have come back from Russia to India after successfully completing MBBS in Russia. Many have settled abroad working in various hospitals after completing their MBBS degree abroad. Medical universities for MBBS in Russia recognized by MCI and WHO opened new avenues for students in India. Last year, low-cost medical universities in Russia attracted many Indian students. Medical education in Russia is very famous across the world as most universities in Russia are listed in world’s top 100 medical universities.

In Russia, the application process for studying in Medical College is very simple and hassle free. There is no entrance exam for students. The admissions process is determined by the marks obtained in the 12th grade and score in entrance exam NEET. You can practice medicine in India after you complete your MBBS degree from Russia by passing MCI screening test.

Russia’s medical universities like Crimea Federal Medical University provide high-quality education at affordable costs compared to other foreign countries like UK/USA and private medical colleges in India. Students are provided with world-class facilities and infrastructure.

Several medical universities in Russia have gained worldwide recognition for their high standards of education and infrastructure. In Russia, medical universities have been recognized by MCI and WHO. Students who obtain MBBS from Russia are eligible to practice anywhere in the world.

Why choose Russia for MBBS?

In recent years, Russia has become one of the favorite destinations for international students who wish to study MBBS abroad.

The Medical Council of India (MCI) and World Health Organization (WHO) accredit the medical universities of Russia. Medical schools in Russia award MBBS degrees that are globally recognized. Participation in international conferences and seminars helps students to gain more knowledge and experience. Students in Russia receive sufficient discounts on travel within the country. Russia’s top medical schools provide exceptional medical education with outstanding staff. A complete course of MBBS in Russia costs a lot less than other countries like USA/UK. MBBS from Russia has many benefits Medical colleges in Russia offer MBBS and MD degrees recognized by international bodies such as the World Health Organization and UNESCO. Russia offers its MBBS students an opportunity to do an internship at some of the world’s most prestigious international hospitals while you are still in the country. The admission process is made simplest by the absence of an entrance test like TOEFL/IETLS. The hospitals in which students do their practice for MBBS are well equipped with excellent infrastructure and technology. Accommodations are very good and comparable to those in other developed countries with availability of Indian foods.

Having a dream to study MBBS abroad? Then MBBS in Russia is the best option for you. Book your seat for September intake 2021 in the best medical universities in Russia. For inquiry email AV Global Overseas Education at info@avglobaloverseas.com