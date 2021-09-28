MobiCommerce Digitally Transforms Dubai-based Commerce Store With Its Multi-Store Solution

IRVING, Texas, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — When a popular retail brand of Dubai wanted to move its offline shop to the online world, MobiCommerce could not help but jump on the opportunity to ensure its transformation.

The leading digital commerce company is touted to be why Aswaaq changed its selling architecture for the better. A well-known name in Dubai, it manages and operates several supermarkets and community malls, offering customers a stellar shopping experience.

Naturally, Aswaaq wanted a multi-store functionality on desktop, PWA, and mobile that enabled them to continue selling products across different locations within Dubai. The retail brand already had a website on NopCommerce but desired a scalable solution with the latest eCommerce features.

“Aswaaq’s biggest challenge was store-wise inventory management, marketing control, and data migration. Given the scale of their retail business, this was almost inevitable. We helped them by setting up an agile and scalable multi-store, multi-vendor storefront. What is more, the customer storefront was fully synced with the eCommerce website,” explains Mr. Rakesh Jain, Founder & CTO, MobiCommerce.

The brand has 15 branches (and counting) across the city, and it wanted to integrate the warehouse management system at the branch level. From store-level admin and store-specific promotions and offers to delivery time slots set up at the store level, MobiCommerce enabled Aswaaq to enjoy control at the granular level.

Other popular features added to the eCommerce storefront included push notifications, deep links, easy log-ins, deferred shipping cost calculation, live chat support, and so on.

“The most important task was migrating key data such as in-house client loyalty program, inventory details, and other important information from NopCommerce to Magento. Given the volume of products Aswaaq sells and the number of customers it caters to, smart integration of all previous and new data was essential,” says Mr. Jain.

MobiCommerce finished the entire project within a year, starting with minor enhancements, iterations, and changes in protocols. Aswaaq’s project was led by a Magento-certified lead developer, systems architect, and a dedicated mobile app development team.

The result was a robust eCommerce platform with a super-slick mobile shopping experience and all the capabilities of the multi-store system. It also provides an option to invite third-party sellers.

This is not the first time that MobiCommerce has delivered exceptional commerce support to businesses. If you want to know more about what they have done, check out MobiCommerce’s outstanding portfolio or directly request a demo.

