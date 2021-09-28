Give your skin an instant boost of glow & hydration with SUGAR Cosmetics’ Aquaholic Range

The brand has extended their Aquaholic range with an addition of 5 new products- a Clarifying Spot Gel, a Pore Exfoliating Scrub, a Hydrating Primer, a Hyaluronic Serum and an Instant Pore Cleansing Mask

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Hydration has always been the primary source for healthy and radiant skin. During monsoons, the weather is much more humid and the humidity can cause your skin to easily dehydrate making it appear dull and unhealthy. Apart from drinking plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated in the humid weather; your skincare regime also plays a vital role. Presenting, SUGAR Aquaholic Range with 5 new, super hydrating, and soothing products. Hydration is like magic to your skin! These products help to not only reduce blemishes and signs of ageing but also leave your skin looking healthy and dewy while improving its elasticity

The Aquaholic Range now consists of a Clarifying Spot Gel, a Pore Exfoliating Scrub, a Hydrating Primer, a Hyaluronic Serum and an Instant Pore Cleansing Mask

Have a pimple (or a few) that you need to clear out? Swipe SUGAR’s new zit-buster Aquaholic Clarifying Spot Gel that helps in banishing breakouts, spots, blackheads and gives clear, smooth and spotless skin. It is formulated with a unique blend of active ingredients like salicylic acid and dipotassium glycyrrhizate derived from liquorice root extracts along with aloe vera leaf juice and honey extracts. Salicylic acid helps unclog pores, mildly exfoliates and removes excess oil (sebum) that can lead to breakouts while dipotassium glycyrrhizate is a skin-conditioning agent that soothes dry and flaky skin and adds suppleness. This effective acne-treatment formula is also powered by hemp seed oil which adds a boost of moisture to the skin, minimizes pores, soothes swelling and prevents future breakouts. Battle pesky spots, blemishes and pimples like a pro with this potent yet skin-soothing gel formula that comes in a convenient rollerball form to easily glide over pimples, blackheads and acne-prone skin. It delivers a concentrated dose of natural pimple-fighting ingredients to your skin, detoxifies and helps visibly reduce the appearance of redness – giving you naturally clear and spotless, bright skin!

Price: INR 399/-

If you’ve been on the lookout for a mild exfoliant, this is it! Give your skin a clean makeover with the intensely refreshing Aquaholic Pore Exfoliating Scrub. Enriched with the natural goodness of cica, green tea leaf and chamomile flower extracts, this mild yet effective sea salt based facial scrub unclogs pores, deeply cleanses, detoxifies and hydrates skin all at one go! The fine granules are super gentle on the skin and the icy blue sugary texture buffs away dead skin and give you incredibly clear, dewy soft skin. For a serious glow and instant results, try SUGAR Aquaholic Pore Exfoliating Scrub! This unique skin polisher infused with hyaluronic acid and jojoba oil, not only draws daily dirt build-up and impurities from deep within pores but also boosts skin moisture, soothes and heals damaged or irritated skin. It has a unique gel-like texture with minute granules that polish your skin, leaving behind smooth, supple, glowing skin. What’s more, it also helps control oil and keeps your skin looking fresh all day long!

Price: INR 399/-

Add a boost of hydration and glow with the SUGAR Aquaholic Hydrating Primer. An essential for smooth and flawless makeup application, this gel-based, refreshing face primer moisturizes, soothes and preps skin well. Infused with the goodness of peppermint leaf and rose water along with glycerin, this lightweight, non-comedogenic formula smoothens out the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and prevents makeup melt. Plus, this formula is non-sticky and glides on like a dream, leaving skin silky smooth. The unique gel formula absorbs quickly but has the benefits of a moisturizing cream. Wear it as a moisturizer or as a primer under makeup to keep your skin soft, supple and fresher-looking. The best part is that it works for all skin types!

Price: INR 699/-

Give your skin a boost of hydration with SUGAR’s light-weight, fast-absorbing Aquaholic Hyaluronic Serum! Made with skin-soothing ingredients like witch hazel leaf, green tea, cica and aloe extracts along with natural oils of geranium and jojoba, this intensely hydrating serum adds glow and improves skin texture. Geranium oil helps reduce acne breakouts, soothes irritated skin and helps tone the skin while green tea and cica extracts help balance sebum production, lightens spots and blemishes. Want plump, dewy-looking, nourished skin? Indulge in Aquaholic Hyaluronic Serum that contains sodium hyaluronate which is a water-soluble salt form of hyaluronic acid. A hydration holy-grail, sodium hyaluronate holds 1000 times its weight in water, penetrates the skin easily encouraging moisture retention, improves skin luminosity, texture and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Price: INR 499/-

Does your skin need an instant pick-me-up? We got you! Try SUGAR’s new Aquaholic Instant Pore Cleansing Mask that deep cleanses, detoxifies, soothes and brightens – all in a matter of minutes! Formulated using bentonite clay, cica and tea leaf extracts, this light-weight bubble mask draws out impurities and leaves your skin soft and bouncy to the touch. It controls excess sebum production, prevents blackheads, minimizes pores and instantly refreshes skin! Just apply a very thin layer on the face and it’ll immediately start foaming once it comes in contact with oxygen. This action gently exfoliates the skin, hydrates and brightens skin instantly. It contains aloe vera, shea butter, jojoba seed oil and sunflower extracts which help calm damaged, irritated skin or active breakouts – giving you skin that is instantly clearer, brighter and luminous!

Price: INR 499/-

————————————–x——————————————-x————————————–

About SUGAR Cosmetics (www.sugarcosmetics.com):

SUGAR Cosmetics, a cult-favourite amongst Gen Z and millennials, is one of the fastest-growing premium beauty brands in India. With its clutter-breaking persona, signature low-poly packaging and chart-topping products, SUGAR is the makeup of choice for bold, independent women who refuse to be stereotyped into roles. Crafted in state-of-the-art facilities across Germany, Italy, India, USA and Korea, the brand ships its bestselling products in Lips, Eyes, Face, Nails & Skin categories across the world. With a cruelty-free range that is high on style and higher on performance, the brand is obsessed with crafting products that are a perfect match for every Indian skin tone across seasons and around the calendar. Backed by the trust of marquee investors and the love of millions of makeup enthusiasts, SUGAR Cosmetics is rapidly scaling its physical presence with 10,000+ retail outlets as of 2020 across 130+ cities and a mission of reaching the doorstep of every makeup user in the country.

Social Media Page Links:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trysugar/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channelUCKVqnev2idvmUNKc2b91B8g

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trySUGAR/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/trysugar

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sugar-cosmetics

—————————xxxxx——————————-

PR Contact:

Amrita Shinde | amrita@sugarcosmetics.com | +91 91677 01919

Pallavi Arora | pallavi@sugarcosmetics.com | +91 98335 25433

Rukhshar Edibam | rukhshar.edibam@madisonpr.in | +91 98338 30982