Cult-favourite beauty brand SUGAR Cosmetics extends their exclusive range of Merchandise

Termed as the SUGAR Merch Station, the collection now has a range of umbrellas, tees, caps, organizers, wallets and bags which are available to buy on their website & app only

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — SUGAR Cosmetics, a cult-favourite amongst Gen Z and millennials, is one of the fastest-growing premium beauty brands in India. Launched in 2015, the brand has quickly made its way into most makeup aficionado’s vanity. With its clutter-breaking persona, signature low-poly packaging and chart-topping products, SUGAR is the makeup of choice for bold, independent women who refuse to be stereotyped into roles. The brand has approx. 550+ SKUs till date has recently forayed into merchandise with the launch of- SUGAR Merch Station earlier this year. Extending this range, the Merch Station now has a variety of bags, wallets, umbrellas, tees & caps; and will be available on the brand’s website & app exclusively.

SUGAR Cosmetics has been a staunch believer in creating brand recall by extending the space a brand occupies in a consumer’s life into other aspects of their lifestyle. After receiving a phenomenal response to the Merch Station launch that happened in April 2021, the brand decided to extend the range with the addition of more products. The SUGAR Merch Station is a culmination of their most loved merchandise, providing consumer value and some more brand love onto SUGAR loyalists.

Below are more details about the SUGAR Merch Station collection:

Edge up your casual wardrobe with this Holographic Signature SUGAR Tee. Crafted from high-quality 100% bio-washed cotton fabric, this t-shirt offers a super comfy wear, and can be sported for brunch dates or meetups with friends. Complementing its smart aura is the stand-out holographic print that adds a cool edge to the overall appearance. Style it with your favourite jeans or shorts and complete your look with a pair of cool sneakers and a sling bag!

Available in sizes Small & Medium

MRP: INR 799/-

Carry your essentials in style with this trendy SUGAR Tote Chic Canvas Carry. Made from durable cotton canvas and polyester material, this tote bag effortlessly houses all of your essentials owing to its spacious interior. Add to that the comfortable straps specially crafted for maximum comfort. Whether you’re heading for a brunch date or simply rushing to work, trust in this super trendy canvas tote bag to become your go-to accessory.

MRP: INR 799/-

Nothing adds more spunk to your game more than a stylish, ultra-sleek cap. Bad hair day? Early morning grocery run? No problem! We have all your bases covered! Designed for future lovers, the SUGAR Always Ahead Adjustable Cap combines the hip culture with a sophisticated modern design to create a refined look for all your wardrobe needs. Well-suited for both casual and athletic looks, it adds a 90’ charm to an otherwise boring outfit. Paired best with a loud graphic tee and a pair of baggy denims, bring your A-game to the ring with this uber-cool wardrobe essential.

MRP: INR 399/-

Make sure surprise showers not dampen your day! SUGAR Canopy Crush Windproof Umbrella features durable construction and features a canopy made from pongee material. Sturdy, yet lightweight, it not only keeps you dry when it’s raining but also helps prevents the canopy from inverting when the wind kicks up! Additionally, this windproof umbrella features a trendy look, closes into a 3-fold compact design and is equipped with a secure-grip handle that ensures a comfortable hold.

Available in 2 colours: Purple & Yellow

MRP: INR 999/-

With companies taking the whole work-life-balance motto seriously, managing schedules on-the-go is of utmost importance. Get ready to make a statement put forth your quirky style as you walk into the next meeting! With its sleek design and modern finish, the SUGAR Easy PC Laptop Sleeve is the ultimate go-to product to give your device that extra protection. The sleeve sports an inner lining that prevents your laptop from severe damages while enhancing the overall look of the product with its vibrant exterior. Made of high-quality polyester, you can easily carry the sleeve anywhere or slide it into your backpack when travelling.

MRP: INR 799/-

If you love keeping things organized whether at home or on-the-go, this is for you! Designed to upgrade, un-complicate and organize all important aspects of life is the SUGAR Obsessive Compulsive Case Organizer. It is perfect to neatly store all your essentials such as makeup, skincare goodies while you travel. Multiple pockets and elasticized zipped segments provide best flexibility for storing mobile accessories while also comfortably big enough to hold most of your cosmetics with ease.

MRP: INR 599/-

Amp up your accessories collection with this uber chic SUGAR Beauty Stalker Everyday Pouch. It’s a perfect way to add a classy flair to your overall look owing to its minimalistic design and functionality. Rendered in a trendy colour, this everyday beauty pouch will become your go-to for storing all handy essentials such as your lipsticks, mascara, go-to valuables and much more! Crafted with elegant faux leather for durability, this pouch also features a zip closure to keep your belongings safe.

Available in 2 colours: Pink & Navy Blue

MRP: INR 399/-

With the world going completely digital, the days of mammoth-sized wallets that undermine your fashion quotient have come to an end! The SUGAR Slim Feat Card Wallet sports a minimalistic yet modern design along with the functionality and durability to meet all your needs in today’s age and time. Spacious and compact, this wallet secures all of your possessions – debit & credit cards, important identity & business cards while saving some space for your cash needs, securing all of it with a buttoned flap.

MRP: INR 399/-

The SUGAR Chique Fleek Card Wallet is here to help make your life simpler. A perfect mix of utility and fashion – this slim wallet holds your identity, credit cards, business cards, receipts and some cold-hard cash too with utmost ease. Made from faux leather, this card case is sturdy and durable enough for daily use. It is designed with multiple cardholder slots that enables you to organize your cards without any hassle whilst its zipped closure keeps cash or coins safe. And while it holds down all the business end of things like a pro, it does so whilst looking stylish and cool. today.

MRP: INR 349/-

A piece that’s both a staple and style statement; make way for the SUGAR Money Maker Envelope Wallet. Crafted from premium quality faux leather, this cash envelope wallet is durable enough for daily use. It offers ample space owing to its multiple cardholder slots and a main compartment, which can be used to store some cash, coins or receipts! Featuring a main button closure, it keeps your contents safe and secure, even when stored inside a handbag.

Available in 2 colours: Black & Grey

MRP: INR 599/-

Say hello to our stylish SUGAR Hip Statement Waist Pack that exudes absolute retro feels but with a contemporary touch. Made from faux leather, this waist pack is designed with an adjustable strap, which can also be detached for maximum convenience and comfort. Its zipped closure ensures your belongings are safely stored in the main compartment while you’re out and about enjoying your day. Adding to its fabulousness is the super trendy design that’s sure to amp up any outfit you pair it with.

MRP: INR 699/-

————————————–x——————————————-x————————————–

About SUGAR Cosmetics (www.sugarcosmetics.com):

SUGAR Cosmetics, a cult-favourite amongst Gen Z and millennials, is one of the fastest-growing premium beauty brands in India. With its clutter-breaking persona, signature low-poly packaging and chart-topping products, SUGAR is the makeup of choice for bold, independent women who refuse to be stereotyped into roles. Crafted in state-of-the-art facilities across Germany, Italy, India, USA and Korea, the brand ships its bestselling products in Lips, Eyes, Face, Nails & Skin categories across the world. With a cruelty-free range that is high on style and higher on performance, the brand is obsessed with crafting products that are a perfect match for every Indian skin tone across seasons and around the calendar. Backed by the trust of marquee investors and the love of millions of makeup enthusiasts, SUGAR Cosmetics is rapidly scaling its physical presence with 10,000+ retail outlets as of 2020 across 130+ cities and a mission of reaching the doorstep of every makeup user in the country.

Social Media Page Links:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trysugar/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channelUCKVqnev2idvmUNKc2b91B8g

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trySUGAR/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/trysugar

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sugar-cosmetics

—————————xxxxx——————————-

PR Contact:

Amrita Shinde | amrita@sugarcosmetics.com | +91 91677 01919

Pallavi Arora | pallavi@sugarcosmetics.com | +91 98335 25433

Rukhshar Edibam | rukhshar.edibam@madisonpr.in | +91 98338 30982