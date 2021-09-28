Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — An ode to the unique bond between brothers and sisters, Raksha Bandhan is truly special, and we are here to make it memorable for you! This Rakhi season, add a loving touch to your siblinghood with makeup favourites from SUGAR Cosmetics. Celebrate this day with the best Rakhi gift for your sister!

Packed with a little glamour and a lot of love, avail some of SUGAR’s bestsellers with their Raksha Bandhan Kit curated specially for you. Get the best of both makeup and skincare beauties to light up the festival and add a personal touch to gifting.

This specially curated SUGAR beauty kit includes the top-selling 2 Smudge Me Not Liquid Minis, which give you pout worthy lips throughout the day! Indulge in the goodness of the Contour De Force Face Palette to fulfil your glam needs. For dramatic-looking eyes, use the Uptown Curl Lengthening Mini Mascara to achieve sultry eyes in just one swipe. Adding to that is the Stroke of Genius Heavy-Duty Kohl that will give your eyes a beautiful, defined look. Don’t forget to treat yourself with a hydrating Aquaholic Water Boost Mask that comes with the beauty kit.

SUGAR Raksha Bandhan Kit includes:

– SUGAR Contour De Force Face Palette (12gms) x 1

Get the best of a bronzer, highlighter and blush with the 3-in-1 Contour De Force face palette

– SUGAR Smudge Me Not Mini Liquid Lipstick (1.1ml) x 2

The bestselling Smudge Me Not Mini Liquid Lipstick will give you intensely pigmented lips throughout the day

– SUGAR Stroke of Genius Heavy-Duty Kohl – Black Magic (1.2gm) x 1

Use the Stroke of Genius Heavy-Duty Kohl, a high-intensity kajal pencil that offers a water-proof, long-wear finish

– SUGAR Aquaholic Water Boost Mask (24gm) x 1

Trust in the Aquaholic Water Boost Mask to hydrate, moisturize and refresh your skin

– SUGAR Uptown Curl Lengthening Mini Mascara – Black Beauty (5gm) x 1

Add extra definition and fullness to your lashes with the Uptown Curl Lengthening Mini Mascara

– Super trendy pouch!

A glamorous pouch to store all these essentials!

Get all of this for just Rs.1499!

About SUGAR Cosmetics (www.sugarcosmetics.com):

SUGAR Cosmetics, a cult-favourite amongst Gen Z and millennials, is one of the fastest-growing premium beauty brands in India. With its clutter-breaking persona, signature low-poly packaging and chart-topping products, SUGAR is the makeup of choice for bold, independent women who refuse to be stereotyped into roles. Crafted in state-of-the-art facilities across Germany, Italy, India, USA and Korea, the brand ships its bestselling products in Lips, Eyes, Face, Nails & Skin categories across the world. With a cruelty-free range that is high on style and higher on performance, the brand is obsessed with crafting products that are a perfect match for every Indian skin tone across seasons and around the calendar. Backed by the trust of marquee investors and the love of millions of makeup enthusiasts, SUGAR Cosmetics is rapidly scaling its physical presence with 10,000+ retail outlets as of 2020 across 130+ cities and a mission of reaching the doorstep of every makeup user in the country.

PR Contact:

Amrita Shinde | amrita@sugarcosmetics.com | +91 91677 01919

Pallavi Arora | pallavi@sugarcosmetics.com | +91 98335 25433

Rukhshar Edibam | rukhshar.edibam@madisonpr.in | +91 98338 30982