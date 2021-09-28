A Powerful Social Hindi film against witchcraft, superstition, fraudulent tantrik babas released on YouTube

Delhi, India, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Azad Jain, an Independent Filmmaker today announced that He released amazing hindi movie “Aa Jao Please” on Youtube which deal with witchcrafts, superstitions and fraudulent tantrik babas in India. Every day many people fall in their trap. This is a serious problem in India. It is very important to make people aware against this. Story of the movie follows that the protagonist Karan lives alone with his father, spoiled due to bad company of friends. He gets into a fight with his father about this. Things get worse and he ask for help from his friend, in between he gets entangled in the illusion of some dhongi tantrik babas. Will he ever be able to come out of this and who will help him? Definitely watch the film to know. This film will open your eyes against witchcrafts and dhongi tantrik babas in India.

Lead character of the movie is played by Ganraj Jadhav, who is theater artist. Other important character of the movie is played by Manu Srivastava, Usha Naik, Prashant Naik, Azhar Shaikh, Dipak Khetiya, Madhukar Appa Pawar and Darshan Sanghvi. They too are associated with theaters and dramas. Most interesting thing about the movie is Azad Jain played important part behind the screen. He is Producer, Director, Story Writer, Editor, VFX and Sound Designer of The Movie. Azad Jain is crazy about filmmaking. He is social activist and popular youtuber as well. His YouTube channel is very popular and has more than 6 lakh subscribers and about 18 crore people have watched videos of his YouTube channel.

Azad Jain and his team is very excited about the movie. They believe that the movie will definitely impact strongly on the mindset of Indian people. Because of being less educated or due to ignorance, many people get trapped in cunning fraudulent tantrik babas. We hope that after watching this movie, there will be a profound change in the thinking of the common people in India.

Hindi Language Translation :

जादू टोना , अंधविश्वास , धोखेबाज तांत्रिक बाबाओं के खिलाफ एक शक्तिशाली सामाजिक हिंदी फिल्म यूट्यूब पर रिलीज

आजाद जैन, एक स्वतंत्र फिल्म निर्माता ने आज घोषणा की है कि उन्होंने यूट्यूब पर एक अद्भुत हिंदी फिल्म “आ जाओ प्लीज” रिलीज की है, जो भारत में जादू टोना, अंधविश्वास और धोखेबाज तांत्रिक बाबाओं से संबंधित है। हर दिन कई लोग इनके जाल में फंसते हैं, यह भारत में एक गंभीर समस्या है। इसके खिलाफ लोगों को जागरूक करना बेहद जरूरी है। मूवी की कहानी इस प्रकार है की नायक करण अपने पिता के साथ अकेला रहता है, कुछ बिगड़ैल दोस्तों के कारण बिगड़ गया है। इस बात को लेकर उसका अपने पिता से झगड़ा हो जाता है। हालात बदतर हो जाते हैं और वह अपने दोस्त से मदद मांगता है इस बीच वह कुछ ढोंगी तांत्रिक बाबाओं के भ्रम में फंस जाता है। क्या वह कभी इससे बाहर निकल पाएगा और कौन उसकी मदद करेगा? जानने के लिए फिल्म जरूर देखें। यह फिल्म भारत में जादू टोने और ढोंगी तांत्रिक बाबाओं के खिलाफ आपकी आंखें खोल देगी।

फिल्म का मुख्य किरदार गणराज जाधव ने निभाया है, जो थिएटर कलाकार हैं. फिल्म के अन्य महत्वपूर्ण किरदार मनु श्रीवास्तव, उषा नाइक, प्रशांत नाइक, अजहर शेख, दीपक खेतिया, मधुकर अप्पा पवार और दर्शन संघवी ने निभाए हैं। वे भी थिएटर और ड्रामा से जुड़े हुए हैं। फिल्म की सबसे दिलचस्प बात यह है कि आजाद जैन ने पर्दे के पीछे अहम भूमिका निभाई है। वह फिल्म के निर्माता, निर्देशक, कहानी लेखक, संपादक, वीएफएक्स और ध्वनि डिजाइनर हैं। आजाद जैन फिल्म निर्माण के दीवाने हैं। वह सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता और लोकप्रिय यूट्यूबर भी हैं। उनका यूट्यूब चैनल बहुत लोकप्रिय है और इसके 6 लाख से अधिक सब्सक्राइबर्स हैं और लगभग 18 करोड़ लोग उनके यूट्यूब चैनल के वीडियो देख चुके हैं।

आजाद जैन और उनकी टीम फिल्म को लेकर काफी उत्साहित है। उनका मानना है कि फिल्म निश्चित रूप से भारतीय लोगों की मानसिकता पर गहरा प्रभाव डालेगी। कम पढ़े-लिखे होने या अज्ञानता के कारण बहुत से लोग धोकेबाज़ ढोंगी तांत्रिक बाबाओं के जाल में फँस जाते हैं। हमें उम्मीद है कि इस फिल्म को देखने के बाद भारत में आम लोगों की सोच में गहरा बदलाव आएगा।