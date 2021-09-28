TIET — Best Private College for Computer Science Engineering in India

New Delhi, India, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Founded in 1956, TIET (Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology) is one of India’s best computer science engineering colleges, delivering quality education to foreign and Indian students. Located in the central city of Punjab, i.e. Patiala, it is a private deemed-to-be-university founded by Karam Chand Thapar with a vision to educate and provide international level education to every deserving student.

Recognized among the country’s leading private engineering institutions, TIET has been ranked 23rd among top engineering institutes and 26th among Indian universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2021. This year It is ranked №1 private institute by Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

TIET has specially designed innovative B.E. programs for all budding minds who wish to make a remarkable difference in the world. The Institute offers a B.Tech Computer Science or BE UG program in 15 disciplines and P.G. programs leading to M. Tech. / M.E. diploma, M.A. (Psychology), MCA, M. Sc. degrees.

TIET has already set up three operational Centers for Excellence:

The Center of Excellence for Food Security is a joint initiative of Tel Aviv University, Israel, and TIET.

TIET-VT Center of Excellence for Emerging Materials, an initiative of the TIFT and Virginia Tech, USA.

The other centres of excellence in training are Big Data, Smart Cities, and Energy & Environment.

Computer Engineering is a course that deals with designing, implementing, and managing information systems of software and hardware processes. A computer scientist specializing in the design of computer systems and the theory of computation. Computer engineering helps various disciplines, such as electrical and electronic engineering, information technology, software engineering.

They offer computer engineering courses at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels, such as B.Tech and M. Tech degree programs. B.Tech in computer science is popular at U.G., while M.Tech in computer science is a well known course at P.G. levels. These programmes are best to gain the required skills and knowledge of subjects, such as programming, database management and data structures. Top MNCs from the IT industries visit Thapar University every year for on-campus placements and provide leading jobs to exceptional students who prove their worth.

B.Tech in computer science is a 4-year U.G. course that studies the theoretical and practical information of software systems and computer hardware. This course emphasizes the fundamentals of computer and networking programming while including a plethora of technological topics.

How to take admission in TIET?

The admissions process for the B.tech in Computer Science involves passing the entrance exams taken by faculties and universities. The entrance exams are SRMJEEE, JEE Main, etc. The eligibility criteria for the B.Tech CSE course are that the students must qualify 10 + 2 with a minimum of 55% grades in the science stream.

As per the alumni of the Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, it is one of the best computer engineering colleges in India because of its good infrastructure, highly educated and motivated teaching staff and a suitable location convenient for every student. The admission for B.Tech in the computer science 2021 batch has already started.