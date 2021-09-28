Hyderabad, India, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Kanyaka Parameshwari Engineering Limited established in 2003 at Hyderabad are the leading manufacturers of a premium quality range of Conventional Transformer, Distribution Transformer, Single Phase Transformer, and much more. We have a modern infrastructure which is managed by an adroit group of experts who are well-versed with extensive knowledge and experience in their respective fields. This infrastructural facility is systematically sectioned into huge offices for hassle-free production. Well-equipped with the necessary tools, equipment, and machines, our manufacturing department enables us to fulfill any type of demands made by our clients.

We are one of the leading Unitised Substation manufacturers in India. Unitised Substation (USS) is used for transferring power from high voltage to low voltage in open cast mines, construction sites and metro cities. The substation is installed and mounted on a skid frame or wheels or channels and is provided with lifting hooks for easy movement. Our Unitised substations come with heavy safety measures. They perfectly fulfill the urban and industrial needs. The Substation is designed to take care of moisture, dirt, condensation in coastal areas. The substations are highly secured against unauthorized access.

Read More About Us: https://www.kanyaka.in/