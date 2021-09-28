Worldwide Sales of Modular Cleanroom Solutions Exhibited a Robust CAGR of 8.5% by 2030

The global modular cleanroom solutions market is set to experience rapid growth at a CAGR over 10% from 2020 to 2030. Over the past years, the market has expanded at a healthy rate of 8.5%, owing to elevated demand from the pharmaceuticals and semiconductor industry. Furthermore, advancements in cleanroom construction and adoption of IoT-based HVAC systems have augmented demand. Over the next ten years, widespread demand for customizable modular cleanrooms by leveraging best manufacturing practices to come up with flamboyant products will complement market growth. Also, miniaturization of chips and devices in the semiconductor industry is predicted to drive demand for modular cleanroom solutions in the years ahead. As such, coming up with novel products with enhanced customization will stand manufacturers in good stead.

Key Takeaways from Modular Cleanroom Solutions Market Study

  • The global modular cleanroom solutions market is anticipated to add 2.6X value by 2030.
  • Demand was hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with -3.7% growth in 2020. However, 2021 will witness growth at the rate of nearly 10%.
  • The use of modular cleanroom solutions for IV rooms is predicted to grow at the highest rate of 11.3%.
  • North America is a dominant market with a value of US$ 74.7 Mn in 2019, and is set to balloon at a vigorous CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.
  • Pharmaceutical modular cleanroom solutions are set observe a brisk growth rate of 11%, while semiconductor use is projected to add 2.6X times its value over the forecast period.
  • Regions such as East Asia and South Asia & Oceania are projected to witness high growth at 11% and 12% CAGRS, respectively, owing to increasing demand for modular cleanrooms in the manufacturing clusters of these regions.
  • The market is the U.S. and Germany is set to expand at a rapid pace of around 12% and 13%, respectively, through 2030.

Key Segments of Modular Cleanroom Solutions Market

Type

  • Hardwall
  • Softwall

Offering

  • Standard
  • Customized

Use Case

  • Storage Rooms
  • Fab Labs
  • CMM Rooms
  • Gown Rooms
  • IV Rooms
  • Metrology Labs
  • Others

End Use

  • Semiconductors
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Aerospace
  • Others

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

  • How will the global Modular Cleanroom Solutions Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
  • Which segment will drive the global Modular Cleanroom Solutions Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
  • How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
  • What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Modular Cleanroom Solutions Market?
  • How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

Regional analysis includes

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)
  • EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe
  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

 

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

The Modular Cleanroom Solutions Market report answers the following queries:

  1. What is the largest share held by key players in the market?
  2. What strategies have proven most advantageous in the Modular Cleanroom Solutions Market?
  3. Which region promises largest opportunity for new investors during the forecast period 2021 to 2031?
  4. What factors will most likely present challenges to growth during the forecast period?
  5. What will be the value of total revenues, and at what CAGR will the growth compound during the forecast period 2021 to 2031?

