14 Hours Remaining to Invest in Axle.ai on Republic.co

Company announces $1m in bookings to date in 2021; new customers include WatchMojo, Serhant, ASG.

Boston, MA, USA, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Video management software vendor Axle.ai is in the home stretch of its 2nd successful equity crowdfund on Republic.co, which ends at midnight PDT today. Axle.ai’s previous equity crowdfunding round, in 2020, was oversubscribed, and this campaign has raised $283,000 (over 11x the original goal of $25,000) of a possible $428,000. The campaign page is at https://republic.co/axle-ai; a 3-minute pitch video featuring Axle.ai’s management can be viewed at tinyurl.com/axlein3mins. Investors can commit as little as $150 to participate in the campaign.

Today, Axle.ai announced it had received over $1m in orders to date in 2021, up from its 2020 tally of $667k and positioning the company to deliver its targeted $1.2-1.3m in revenue for the year. Recent orders include YouTube leaders WatchMojo and Million Dollar Listing star Ryan Serhant’s media team. The company has also been notified that ASG LLC, a leading systems integrator for the media industry, will be launching solutions featuring Axle.ai’s software in Q4.

There is a worldwide explosion of video content. IDC estimates that global data will accelerate exponentially to 175 zettabytes by 2025. A growing, double-digit percentage of this storage is used to house media files. Meanwhile, approximately 400,000 video teams worldwide are responsible for capturing, editing, and managing this content; more than 2/3 of it isn’t readily searchable or available for access after initial use. Axle.ai has more than 700 customers worldwide, including high-profile names such as the NY Yankees, Madison Square Garden, the LA Clippers, PWC, Elevation Church, WB and Paramount. A recent profile of reality-TV production house Pie Town can be viewed at youtu.be/H1xkcQ0YJO8.

Sam Bogoch, CEO of axle ai, said “For years, creative teams have needed a simplified and cost-efficient way to remotely search and manage their content. Our second successful Republic equity crowdfunding raise is helping us deliver these solutions more widely – we encourage everyone to visit republic.co/axle-ai today.”

• Last month, Axle.ai announced it had completed acquisition of Noscos, an AI/ML startup focusing on face recognition and logo recognition applications.

• Another big win for Axle.ai during the crowdfund was securing its largest deal ever – a $365,000 deployment at a major Asia-Pacific region broadcaster.

• In July, Seagate and Axle.ai announced a strategic partnership around Seagate’s Lyve and LaCie solutions. The companies have begun joint sales activities and have deployed the first combined system to Togethxr.com, a women’s sports media company backed by Alex Morgan and Sue Bird.

