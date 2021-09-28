Increasing Demand for Meat to Upsurge Sales of Chemical Silage Additives Market, Fact.MR Report

Chemical silage additives are widely being used to control the preservation process in order to retain nutrient present in the original fresh forage, for a longer period of time. Majority of bacteria present in crops are detrimental to silage preservation, leaving little sugar and breaking down considerable protein into non-protein nitrogen which lower the nutrient content as well as palatability and dry matter intake. This has led to increase in the demand for chemical silage additives that promote rapid fermentation and prevent breakdown of sugar and protein.

The latest report by “Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” tracks Chemical Silage Additives Demand and Sales in over 20 countries, highlighting the variance and unique set of conditions that are unique to every market. The report examines the Chemical Silage Additives market key trends, growth opportunities and Chemical Silage Additives market size and share.

Ecosyl’s Volac Range of Additives Aimed at Effective Organic Farming Techniques

A leading chemical manufacturing company, Ecosyl has developed Volac range of silage additives that are effective in maintaining the nutritional quality of the silage produced from maize, clamp, and big bale. The use of these silage additives enables the leading manufacturers to produce premium quality silage with long-term preservation benefits. In addition, farmers are increasingly utilizing these chemical silage additives, which has led to increased consumption among animals and improved livestock performance.

Another leading chemical company, ADDCON Group GmbH has developed a chemical silage additive – KOFASIL. This silage additive has been developed for the farmers to offer enhanced preservation and fermentation quality of the silage produced of whole cereal plants, grass, and leguminous plants. In addition, KOFASIL LIQUID products developed by this company selectively suppresses clostridia and other organisms harmful to the formation process through controlling the natural fermentation process.

Key M&As: Kemin Industries’ Acquisition of Agri-Marketing Corp. and Evonik Industries’ Acquisition of METEX

Growth of the global chemical silage additives market is expected to remain more defined attributed to various marketing strategies adopted by the leading companies. For instance, a major nutritional ingredient company, Kemin Industries has established that chromium propionate is effective and safe through various laboratory and animal studies. In collaboration with its distribution partner, Agri-Marketing Corp., the company has developed KemTRACE Chromium that is used for swine diets, beef, dairy, and poultry. The product is an organic source of chromium that consists important minerals to offer enhanced products for animal nutrition. In addition, this product offers lucrative opportunity to increase the profitability and cater to the consumer protein demand by improving production of healthy livestock.

