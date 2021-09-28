Demand For Enhanced Agricultural Productivity Would Give An Opportunity To Growth Of Glucosinolates Market

Introduction

Glucosinolates are naturally occurring S-linked glucosides that are enzymatically hydrolyzed to produce D-glucose, sulfate ions, and characteristic degradation products like isothiocyanates. Beneficial effects of glucosinolates such as regulatory functions in inflammation,

antioxidant activities, antimicrobial properties, stress response, and others have been influencing their adoption across various industries in the recent times.

Competitive landscape

The report on glucosinolates market has profiled key participants involved in manufacturing of the compound. It covers business analysis and key developments of stakeholders in the market.

Love Life Supplements Ltd., Jarrow Formulas GmbH, Nutra Canada, Wincobel, Source Naturals, Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co. Ltd., and Interherb Ltd., are few of the major participants in the glucosinolates market.

Crop Production and Protection – Need of the Hour

Agriculture has remained the backbone of nation’s economy since several decades. The agriculture output in terms of production of crops continues to increase, with growing demand for wheat, rice and other coarse grains.

For instance, according to the analysis of Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), in United States, the production of wheat 47.37 million metric tons per hectare which is expected to increase to touch 49.57 million metric tons per hectare in the 2018-2019 timeline.

Likewise, EU reflected a 154.37 million tons hectare production of wheat in 2017, which is anticipated to reach 151.58 million tons per hectare by end of 2018.

Considering the emerging economies, India tops the list as it reflects 87.0 million metric tons of production in 2017 which is expected to touch 98.51 million metric tons by 2018 end.

Likewise, for other crops such as rice and coarse grains, the world production is expected to increase by 1.27 million metric tons and 24.41 million metric tons respectively by 2018 end. Glucosinolates are used for protection of crops to reduce the disease pressure and act as natural insecticides.

Growers have largely relied on brassica and broccoli crops in crop rotation in order to enhance soil health and decrease disease intensities, as glucosinolates present in these crops suppress diseases. This factor coupled with increasing crop production across the globe is expected to support the growth of glucosinolates market during the assessment period.

Cancer and CVDs – Potential Growth Opportunity?

Increasing incidences of cancer across the globe have compelled medical practitioners and scientists to develop novel solutions to reduce the occurrence of the chronic disorder.

For example, according to American Cancer Society and National Center for Health Statistics, in 2017 around 1,688,780 cancer cases were recorded. According to World Health Organization (WHO), 1 in 100 women in European countries are at a high risk of developing cervical cancer.

Around 20 percent of deaths in European countries are caused due to cancer development. Emerging economies are no different, with increasing cancer rates in China and India have been witnessed.

This is expected to present significant growth opportunities for cancer defeating compounds such as glucosinolates, which is likely to push the production of plants containing this compound such as broccoli in the coming years.

In addition, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) prevalence is also increasing at a high pace due to improper diet and lifestyle.

According to European Cardiovascular Disease Statistics, in 2017, cardiovascular diseases accounted for around 45 percent of deaths in the European countries. Japan is no exception to this, as deaths owing to heart related disorders have risen in the country, making it a subject of concern and high importance for medical practitioners there.

Cardiovascular diseases have become pandemic with unhealthy lifestyle and excess consumption of food. Glucosinolates being an effective solution in reducing chances of CVDs, the demand for these naturally found compounds is expected to rise, though research is still in its nascent phase.

How will be insights and estimations provided in the Fact.MR report on the Demand Of Glucosinolates make a difference:

  • The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions
  • The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of the Glucosinolates market Size and shares.
  • Provides scrutiny of the the  Glucosinolates market industry trends that have shaped recent government policies
  • Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the Sales and size of the market considerably
  • Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Glucosinolates Market demand.
  • Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the the  Glucosinolates market growth dynamics in the near future
  • Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on Glucosinolates market Sales avenues in key regional markets.

