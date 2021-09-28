Liquid Biopsy Devices Market Worth $2.04 Million by 2022 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report “Liquid Biopsy Devices Market by Cancer Type (Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostate), Circulating Biomarkers (Circulating Tumor Cells, Circulating Tumor DNA, Cell-Free DNA), Product (Instruments, Assay Kits), End User (Reference Laboratory) – Global Forecast to 2022″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to reach USD 2,047.9 Million by 2022 from an estimated USD 715.7 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 23.4%.

The key factors driving the growth of this market include increasing prevalence of cancer, increasing preference for noninvasive procedures, initiatives undertaken by government and global health organizations, technological advancement to augment market revenues, rising emphasis on personalized medicine, and availability of funding for liquid biopsy R&D.

Browse 133 Market Data Tables and 44 Figures spread through 204 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Liquid Biopsy Market”

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=13966350

By product, the assay kits segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017

On the basis of product, the Liquid Biopsy Product Market is broadly segmented into assays kits, instruments, and services. In 2017, the assay kits segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market. The increase in basic research and commercial applications of liquid biopsy, increase in demand for liquid biopsy tests, and the need for reliable and specific assays are expected to drive the market growth.

By circulating biomarkers, circulating tumor cells is expected to account for the largest market share in 2017

Based on circulating biomarkers the market is categorized into circulating tumor cells (CTCs), circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), cell-free DNA (cfDNA), extracellular vesicles (EVs), and other circulating biomarkers. In 2017, the circulating tumor cells segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Liquid Biopsy Market. The ability for early assessment of patient prognosis and also providing valuable information to make a clinical decision is driving the growth of the CTC segment in the Liquid Biopsy Market.

By clinical application, the therapy selection segment is expected to account for the largest Liquid Biopsy Devices Market share in 2017

Based on clinical application, the Liquid Biopsy Market is segmented into early cancer screening, therapy selection, treatment monitoring, and recurrence monitoring. The therapy selection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Liquid Biopsy Market in 2017. This is due to the ability of therapy selection to detect advanced-stage cancers (stage III and IV), followed by increasing studies on liquid biopsy and advancements made in this field to also aid in detection of early-stage cancers.

By application, the cancer segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2017

Based on application, the Liquid Biopsy Market is segmented into cancer and non-cancer applications (which includes reproductive health and organ transplant diagnostics). In 2017, cancer applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Liquid Biopsy Market. Increasing prevalence of cancer and the growing number of research studies on liquid biopsy for cancer applications is driving the growth of this market.

By end user, the reference laboratories segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2017

Based on end user, the Liquid Biopsy Market is segmented into reference laboratories, hospitals and physician laboratories, academic and research centers, and other end users (public health laboratories, pathology laboratories, and small molecular laboratories). Reference laboratories form the largest and fastest-growing end-user segment of the Liquid Biopsy Market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing volume of liquid biopsy test samples outsourced to reference laboratories.

North America is expected to dominate the market in 2017

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Liquid Biopsy Market in 2017, followed by Europe. A number of factors such as the easy accessibility and high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies (such as PCR and NGS) among healthcare professionals, rising prevalence of cancer in the US and Canada, technological advancements in liquid biopsy products, and growing public and private funding to support research activities in the field of liquid biopsy are aiding market growth in the region.

Request For Report Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=13966350

The key players in the global Liquid Biopsy Devices Market are QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Roche Diagnostics (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US), Menarini Silicon Biosystems (Italy), Genomic Health, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Biocept, Inc. (US), Trovagene, Inc. (US), Guardant Health, Inc. (US), RainDance Technologies, Inc. (US), and MDx Health SA (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “RT” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets™

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/liquid-biopsy.asp