CCE’s EnSuite-Cloud ReVue is the Perfect Alternative to Zoom for Engineering Design Reviews

EnSuite-Cloud leapfrogs Zoom as the ideal solution for engineering collaboration.

Farmington Hills, MI, USA, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — CCE, a leading provider of advanced CAD interoperability technology, announced major updates to its flagship real-time 3D Collaboration software, EnSuite-Cloud ReVue, that will now allow users to share non-CAD data via screen-sharing in the same collaboration session as the 3D CAD data.

Leveraging its recently announced support for multiple documents, EnSuite-Cloud ReVue truly provides a natural collaboration experience with this latest product enhancement. This allows for a much richer collaboration experience and makes EnSuite-Cloud ReVue the perfect alternative to Zoom and other screen-sharing apps, especially for engineering design reviews.

“The past 18 months have forced companies to rethink how they work with their team and suppliers. Companies have been forced to adopt best-in-class solutions to assist remote teams collaborate and exchange ideas effectively. Although products like Zoom have become a household name this past year, and are perfectly suitable for simple collaboration using documents, spreadsheets, and PowerPoint presentations, for engineering design reviews using a mix of 3D CAD data and supporting engineering documents, they are severely deficient. That created a big need in the marketplace for a solution focused exclusively on giving users the ability to discuss 3D data and supporting engineering documentation in real-time with their team or suppliers. We are happy to say that EnSuite-Cloud ReVue has been very successful in filling that void as a lot of our users continue to migrate from Zoom to our product for engineering collaboration,” said Vinay Wagle, CCE’s V.P. of Sales & Marketing.

EnSuite-Cloud ReVue uses secure peer-to-peer connections between participants in the collaboration session. Hosts and reviewers do not have to store their proprietary data in any cloud server. At no point during, or at the end of the session, can participants download and save any data used in the collaboration.

Some of the key benefits of using EnSuite-Cloud ReVue for engineering design reviews include:

* No software installation or browser extensions required

* Integrated conference call facility

* Real-time collaboration using 3D multi-CAD* data – parts & assemblies. No CAD licenses required!

* Support for multiple documents in the same collaboration session

* Screen-sharing option for non-CAD documents for richer collaboration

* High-quality 3D rendering with zero loss of fidelity of viewable data

* Natural collaboration experience without any overhead for data or session preparation

* Independent control of collaboration session without compromising intellectual property

* Ultra-low latency allowing for excellent response/refresh rates

* Low bandwidth usage allowing for easy sharing of large 3D CAD models

* 2D Drawing Support coming soon!

Since its general availability earlier this year, EnSuite-Cloud ReVue has received rave reviews from leading industry analysts in publications like Lifecycle Insights, Engineering.com, MCADCafe, Digital Engineering among others.

“EnSuite-Cloud ReVue empowers everyone by democratizing high quality 3D CAD viewing and collaboration technology regardless of their location. All they need is an internet connection and a browser. EnSuite-Cloud ReVue provides a much superior and natural user experience for engineering collaboration than typical screen-sharing apps. With this latest screen-sharing update where users can seamlessly work with CAD and non-CAD documents in the same collaboration session, we are confident that we will continue to see users increasingly adopting EnSuite-Cloud ReVue as their go-to solution for engineering design reviews over solutions like Zoom,” added Vinay.

EnSuite-Cloud ReVue can be used for conducting engineering design reviews directly in the browser or access it from an active CAD session using ReVue LiveLink. ReVue LiveLink is available for major formats like SOLIDWORKS, Inventor, Solid Edge, SketchUp, 3D Max, Revit among others and is particularly useful for design reviews (conceptual design or engineering changes) where the CAD model needs to be edited and the results updated in real-time with participants in the collaboration session.

All new users can get a 15-day free trial for an Organizer license to evaluate the product. Users can visit the EnSuite-Cloud ReVue page for additional product and pricing information or to start their 15-day free trial.

About CCE:

Incorporated in Michigan, CCE has more than 30 years of CAD/CAM/CAE software development experience, as well as an extensive background in related services. Since 1989, CCE’s focus on CAD technology & application development has spearheaded its mission to deliver customers value through innovative, disciplined, and communications-focused technology products and services. CCE has offices located in Farmington Hills, Michigan and Fort Lee, New Jersey. For more information on CCE’s products and services, visit www.cadcam-e.com.

Connect with CCE on:

* Twitter – https://twitter.com/cadcame

* Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/cadcame

Press & Media Contact:

Debankan Chattopadhyay

CCE

31700 W. Thirteen Mile Road, Suite 115,

Farmington Hills, MI 48334

United States

+1 (248) 932-5295

https://www.cadcam-e.com