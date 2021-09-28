Rising Cancer Population Is Anticipated To Boost Demand Of Cell Proliferation Assay Market

As per the recent research report published by Fact.MR, the global Cell Proliferation Assay Market Sales is on course to achieve a highly eye-catching growth during 2018 to 2028.

Market Overview

Cell proliferation is the process of cell replication to increase the number of cells. Cell proliferation plays a vital role in cellular and tissue homeostasis for proper development, growth and maintenance of human beings.

In case of few disease conditions, the cell proliferation rate is either increased or decreased. Hence, cell proliferation assays have become an integral part of the clinical diagnosis of various disease indications.

Some of the key players operating in the global cell proliferation assay market are Abcam Plc; Merck KGaA; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Cell Biolabs Inc.; Essen BioScience Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Promega Corporation and Cayman Chemical Company, Inc.

Cell Proliferation Assay Market: Drivers

Rising demand for proliferation assays for the diagnosis of cancer is fuelling the growth of the cell proliferation assay market. In cancer diagnosis, cell proliferation assays are used to understand tumour aggressiveness and have become an integral part of tumour diagnosis.

Along with this, the usage of cell proliferation assays for drug screening in case of pharmaceutical interventions has also increased the demand for proliferation assays for drug development. Moreover, advancements in technology have increased the reliability of cell proliferation assays with high accuracy in a timely manner.

Traditionally, proliferation assays are time-consuming and associated with parallel errors. Recent advancements, such as immunocytochemistry, immunohistochemistry, flow cytometry and in-cell ELISAs, have led to the creation of advanced the cell proliferation assays that have replaced traditional proliferation assays.

Moreover, rising cancer population and increasing research activities to gain a competitive edge are boosting the cell proliferation assay market. All these factors are expected to significantly propel the cell proliferation assay market over the forecast period. Also, the lack of alternatives assay methods for the understanding of cell proliferation is another factor fuelling the growth of the cell proliferation assay market.

Apart from DNA synthesis cell proliferation assay, other types of cell proliferation assays have limitations in clinical and research applications, which is restraining the overall growth of the cell proliferation assay market.

Cell Proliferation Assay Market: Segmentation

The global cell proliferation assay market can be segmented on the basis of the assay type, end user and geography.

Based on the assay type, the global cell proliferation assay market is segmented as:

DNA Synthesis Cell Proliferation Assay

Metabolic Activity Cell Proliferation Assay

Antigen Associated Cell Proliferation Assay

Based on the end user, the global cell proliferation assay market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centres

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Research Organisations

Cell Proliferation Assay Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global cell proliferation assay market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to account for a major share of the global cell proliferation assay market owing to the high concentration of leading manufacturers.

Europe is the second-largest cell proliferation assay market worldwide due to increasing cancer prevalence and increasing healthcare capital investments for the early diagnosis of cancer. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Latin America regions are expected to witness fast growth as compared to other regions due to increasing focus on the development of novel therapeutics.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to account for a smaller market share as compared to other regions.

