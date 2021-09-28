Sports Drink Market Application Outlook, Regional Demand Analysis and Revenue Drivers Study, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Sep 28, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Sports Drink Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global sports drink market size is expected to reach USD 29.9 Billion by 2025, according to Million Insights. registering a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. Increasing usage of sports drinks by athletes due to the presence of constituents which include electrolytes water and energy is expected to increase the demand of the market. In addition, growing health awareness among young age groups who are engaged in sports activities is one of the major factors to fuel market growth.

Growth Drivers:

Growing number of sports enthusiasts and rising number of professional athletes in developing countries are some major factor to drive the market growth. In addition, increasing awareness about physical fitness, rising number of health clubs and fitness centers are anticipated to fuel the market growth. Key players are majorly focusing on expanding their product line with new flavors which provide multiple health benefits. They are targeting different age groups due to the increasing popularity of this drink among adults and teenagers.

Consumers are shifting towards organic and natural products due to the increasing awareness about the side effects of these drinks, which is expected to hinder the sports drink market growth. However, some key players are coming up with sports drink that are made of natural ingredients, this is anticipated to provide traction to the market growth over the next few years.

Product Outlook:

Hypotonic

Hypertonic

Isotonic

By product, the market is divided into hypertonic, isotonic, and hypotonic. This segment is categorized by concentration of sugar and salt in drinks in proportion to sugar and salt content in human body. Isotonic drinks include same amount of salt and sugar as contain by human body. However, hypotonic contain lower concentration and hypertonic contains higher concentration. The isotonic segment accounted for the largest share, in 2018 and estimated to reach USD 11.9 billion, by 2025.The hypertonic product segment is projected to grow with highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2019-2025.

Distribution Channel Outlook;

Retail & Supermarkets

Online Platform

By distribution channel, the sports drink industry is bifurcated into retail and supermarkets, and online platform. Among distribution channel, retail and supermarket is estimated to dominate the market with largest market share due to convenience for cost comparison of products with several retail shops. Consumers prefer bulk purchase from supermarket and hypermarket due to the rising spending capacity on healthy products, thereby expected to boost this segment growth. Online platform is also expected to boom the market growth during the forecast period due to the increasing influence of the internet via smart devices.

Regional Outlook:

North America held the largest market share of 40.3% in terms of revenue, in 2018 and expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, owing to growing concern about health and the growing trend of towards becoming more athletic. Owing to rapidly changing lifestyle, consumers are shifting towards healthy and nutritional food, thereby expected to surge market demand.

In Europe, Germany occupied major market share due to increasing disposable income. Emerging countries such as India and China are expected to grow with huge potential due to the presence of large percentage in the millennial age group.

