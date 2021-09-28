Rose Oil Market Product Type Outlook, CAGR Study, Applications and Growth Factors Analysis, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Sep 28, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Rose Oil Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global rose oil market size is projected to attain USD 442.0 million by the end of 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% through the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. Nowadays, consumers are more inclined towards herbal and organic products compared to the synthetic cosmetic products. This has increased the demand for rose oil as a primary ingredient in most of the organic and herbal skincare products.

Key Players:

Sigma-Aldrich, Inc.

Ernesto Ventos SA

Alteya Organics, LLC

Givaudan SA

Firmenich International SA

Symrise AG

MANE FILS SA

Robertet SA

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Growth Drivers:

A pleasant fragrance of rose oil provides a sense of relief and peacefulness. Moreover, rose oil can also be used as a substitute for allopathic medicines because it has anti-fungal, antispasmodic, and antidepressant properties. These factors are expected to proliferate the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The tastes of consumers are rapidly changing with the growing awareness of health and wellness. They are more inclined towards herbal and organic products compared to synthetic cosmetic products. This has increased the demand for organic and herbal skincare products. Further, rose oil is an essential oil, which can be used effectively in different cosmetic products that helps in soothing the skin by preventing various skin-related issues. It helps in healing skin injuries and reduces depression levels by providing calmness. It reduces fine lines and wrinkles because it possesses essential vitamins that act as antioxidants.

Product Outlook:

Organic

Conventional

Application Outlook:

Fragrance & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

The application of rose oil in the fragrance and cosmetic industry held the largest share of 70.1%, in 2018. The demand for fruity and floral perfumes is high among consumers. This has facilitated an increase in sales of this segment. Hence, there is a simultaneous growth observed in the markets of fragrance and rose oil. Moreover, women are highly attracted to the perfumes that have an aroma of rose. Therefore, most of the premium brands are taking steps to include rose oil as a basic ingredient in their perfumes. Further, different room fresheners, scented candles, gels, and sticks are produced with a fragrance of rose thereby increasing the demand for rose oil. Rose oil has different uses and it can be used to treat various skin-related issues, which is driving the demand for rose oil in the segment of the skincare and cosmetic industry.

Regional Outlook:

The market share of Europe in terms of revenue was 40.2%, in 2018. Europe is one of the biggest markets for natural ingredients in the fragrance segment. The products that contain natural and organic ingredients such as natural essential oils are highly demanded in this region. The sale of rose oil is rapidly increasing in various European nations such as the U.K.; France and Germany owing to the presence of major manufacturers in the cosmetic industry.

Asia Pacific has registered the fastest CAGR of around 8.0% during the forecasted period. The rapid increase in the sales of products from the pharmaceutical industry in various nations such as Australia, Japan, China, and India, has driven the growth. The segments of pharmaceutical products such as over-the-counter medicines and prescription medicines have witnessed significant growth, which is affecting the sales of rose oil. Besides, the use of rose oil as an ingredient in most of the skincare products has been increased gradually because consumers prefer organic and natural products to treat their skin problems. These factors are expected to accelerate regional market growth over the forecast period.

