Next Generation Network (NGN) Equipment Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2021-2024

The Next Generation Network (NGN) Equipment Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global next generation network (NGN) equipment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 11% over the forecast period. Increasing preference to rising profit margin and customer satisfaction in telecom service providers are anticipated to drive the next generation network equipment market. The concept of NGN has been initiate and designed for traditional telecom operators to become more than ISP and to operate with the customer needs driven model in order to survive the challenges.

These services have become popular among service providers for the reason such as the need to deal with customer service and retention, and integration with new IP-based frameworks. NGN provides telecom service providers with tools that would intensify customer experience and loyalty.

Depending on the type of customer, The NGN customer terminal equipment can be an end user terminal device, a gateway for a corporate network, a gateway for a home network or a gateway for a vehicle LAN. NGN customer terminal equipment will be ICT-enabled i.e. services are IT based and connectivity CT based, but with the capability to simulate or emulate the traditional telecom communication services.

For individuals, the customer terminal equipment comprises the end user device or home device. For instance legacy terminals, SIP phones, soft-phones such as a programmed phone on a PC, IP phones with text capabilities, set top boxes, multimedia terminals, and PCs.

For an enterprise, the customer terminal equipment is a gateway which is capable of providing the services being provided today by integrated PBX and company webs separately. For instance, short number dialing, hunting list, webinar, on-line exhibition.

The key market players dominating the global market for next generation network equipment include Alcatel Lucent S.A., Huawei, Hewlett-Packard Company, Formula Telecom Solutions, AT&T Inc., Amdocs, Cisco System, Cerillion, Elitecore Technologies, and comptel, while other prominent players include ZTE, WebNMS, Tech Mahindra Limited, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, OpenCloud, Mycom, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, and LohNet Systems.

Mergers, acquisitions, and strategic alliances are the key strategies by top market players to boost their service offerings. Vendors also emphasis on providing niche services and have strong support teams in order to sustain their market shares.

In 2014, Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia Siemens & Network formed a strategic alliance to offer OSS interoperability, which will help operators reduce costs. In 2013, Ericsson acquired Telcocell and Thailand-based TelOSS consulting, while Amdoc acquired Celicite to increase its product portfolio further into network software market.

