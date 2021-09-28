Protein Ingredients Market Set to Grow at the Fastest Rate

The Protein Ingredients Market size was estimated to be valued at USD 52.5 billion in 2020. It is projected to reach USD 70.7 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.1%, in terms of value. The major factors driving the protein ingredients market include the increase in demand and consumption of functional food & beverages, growing consumer awareness about healthy diets among people, and increasing demand for protein as nutrition and functional ingredients.

Download PDF Brochure

The liquid segment accounted for the second-largest share in the protein ingredients market

Based on form, the liquid segment occupied the second-largest market share in the protein ingredients market. The liquid form of protein ingredients is majorly used in food & beverages such as sports drinks and other nutritional drinks and cosmetic products. In terms of consistent concentration in the solution, liquid proteins are easier to mix and provide a uniform texture to the consumable product.

The plant segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on source, the plant segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the protein ingredients market. The growth of this segment is majorly attributed to its high nutritional profile, low price, low carbon footprint, and higher sustainability compared to animal-sourced protein.

The pharmaceutical segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

By application, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. This is attributed to the increase in the aging population and their need for improved metabolism and health products as proteins are essential amino acids that help the human body boost its immunity and help build and repair tissues. They are the building blocks for bones, muscles, cartilage, skin, and blood. Thus, protein forms an important component in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global protein ingredients market. The market in the region is driven by an increase in population growth, especially in countries such as China and India. Further, a rise in demand for healthy food products, such as soy, wheat, and vegetable protein, having a high nutritional value is driving the market in this region.

Make an Inquiry

Key players in this market include Cargill (US), ADM (US), DuPont (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), Omega Protein Corporation (US), FrieslandCampina (Netherlands), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand), Arla Foods (Denmark), Roquette (France), Gelita AG (Germany), Kewpie Corporation (Japan), AGRANA (Austria), AMCO Proteins (US), Hilmar Ingredients (US), Axiom Foods (US), Burcon Nutrascience (Canada), Rousselot (Netherlands), Foodchem International Corporation (China), A&B Ingredients (US), and Reliance Private Label Supplements (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441