Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market Development Trends of Analysis Report by 2028

The Non invasive prenatal testing Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global non invasive prenatal testing market is expected to arrive at USD 6.5 billion, by 2028. It is projected to develop by 10.9% CAGR in the period of 2021 to 2028.

Elevated demand along with the acceptance for before time non invasive prenatal testing, together with the progress in the compensation situation, are some of the factors, inspiring the progress of the market.

The exercise of the invasive method of prenatal testing, for example amniocentesis and chorionic villus sampling, can initiate problems, like miscarriage. This has caused to a regression in the exercise of these measures and greater demand for the examinations that are non-invasive, safe and additionally efficient.

Besides, non-invasive fetal tests contain a lesser misleading positive along with failure percentage. This has brought about a substantial rise in acceptance of non-invasive tests, during the previous a small number of years. The non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is packed with the presented major competitors. The companies are creating joint ventures and associations to retain a steady situation in the market.

For example, Eurofins Scientific declared a settlement with Noritsu Koki Co., Ltd. for the acquirement of GeneTech Inc., one of the revolutionary non invasive prenatal testing developing companies of Japan, in August 2020. By way of this acquirement, Eurofins Scientific is ready to reinforce its existence in the Japanese market.

Some of the companies for Non invasive prenatal testing market are:

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Qiagen

Myriad Women’s Health, Inc. (Myriad Genetics Inc/Counsyl, Inc.)

Med Genome Labs Ltd.

Illumina, Inc. (Verinata Health, Inc.)

Natera, Inc.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Progenity, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Ariosa Diagnostics)

Eurofins LifeCodexx GmbH

Cento gene N.V.

Genesis Genetics (Cooper Surgical, Inc.)

