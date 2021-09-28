FactoryWorx Website Launch: Smart Manufacturing – AI, Industry 4.0, Digital Factory

Victoria, Australia, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — After five months of hard work and dedication from our team at FactoryWorx, we are pleased to announce the launch of our updated website!

Our primary goal during the redesign process was to create a more valuable, user-centric and responsive resource across all platforms and devices. Specifically, we wanted to focus on making it easier for our users to learn and locate valuable information about our technical solutions for their manufacturing Factory.

In today’s global business environment FactoryWorx Industry 4.0 enabled MES supports growth strategies of manufacturing companies by seamlessly integrating internal operations, ERP, teams, data and physical processes, while also integrating the entire supply chain through to end customers through its powerful traceability and transportation modules.

About FactoryWorx:

FactoryWorx is a technology company specialising in the development and deployment of Industry 4.0 and AI enabled MES and Continuous Improvement software solutions. Manufacturing and distribution companies of all sizes use our platform solutions, MES, Industry 4.0, Artificial Intelligence, and Continuous Improvement, to gain a competitive advantage.

We hope you enjoy our new look!

For any suggestions, questions, comments please contact us.

