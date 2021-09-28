Demand for Alkyl Polyglucoside Market to Expand at a CAGR of 8% Through 2031

As per a revised report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global alkyl polyglucoside market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 1.1 Bn by 2021, and expand at an impressive CAGR of more than 8% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

The market has been growing significantly from the past half-decade, and registered annual growth of 5.9% during 2016-2020. Fact.MR anticipates significant potential in the market, owing to higher adoption of bio-surfactants and increasing demand for organic ingredient-based homecare products.

Recent developments in homecare products have provided a major push to the alkyl polyglucoside business. Alkyl polyglucoside is an extensively used element in producing surface cleaners, dishwashing detergents, and laundry detergents. Revenue breakup of alkyl polyglucoside weighed heavy on home care applications compared to personal care applications in FY2020. COVID-19 has provided a major boost to alkyl polyglucoside use in home care applications.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global alkyl polyglucoside market is anticipated to add 2X value by 2031 as compared to 2021.

Home care applications capture a governing share of the market, and are set to create around US$ 1,157 Mn opportunity by 2031.

Coco is the fastest-growing product type segment, owing to rapid growth of production across Canada and the United States.

APEJ is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, and is expected to gain 879 BPS in its market share by 2031.

Emulsifying agents, as a primary function, are anticipated to lose around 338 BPS over the next ten years.

China, France, and the United States of America are key countries dominating the demand for alkyl polyglucoside.

Market Segments Covered in Alkyl Polyglucoside Industry Analysis

Product Type

Coco Alkyl Polyglucosides

Lauryl Alkyl Polyglucosides

Decyl Alkyl Polyglucosides

Capryl Alkyl Polyglucosides

Others

Application

Homecare Surface Cleaners Dishwashing Detergents Laundry Detergents Other Homecare Products



Winning Strategy

Manufacturers of surface cleaners are inclining towards bio-surfactants, owing to stringent regulations in various regions across the globe. Using this as an advantage, alkyl polyglucoside producers are partnering with manufacturers of surface cleaners and related products to boost their sales and profits.

