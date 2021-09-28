How is Growing Marine Infrastructure Triggering Demand for Steel Pipe Coatings

Fact.MR projects the global background music market to register a CAGR of 6.4% through 2031, with an anticipated valuation of over US$ 1.2 Bn by the end of the forecast period. Increased emphasis on indulging consumer sensory experiences is majorly spurring demand across key public and private settings.

As per Fact.MR’s report, the market registered an expansion of over 5% CAGR from 2016 to 2020, reaching a value of nearly US$ 650 Mn. Prospects temporarily dimmed in the first half, as the COVID-19 pandemic induced closure of public spaces. As the restrictions eased, demand resurfaced as restaurants, gyms and other public places resumed operations.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2106

Demand for background music is primarily driven by the efforts of restaurants in combining the music with their brand theme, thereby offering a unique experience to consumers. Foodservice outlets consider appropriate use of background music to hold potential in increasing the consumers’ stay, which in turn has been linked to growth in the average money spent by consumers. Co-working spaces continue to remain at the forefront of the growing demand for background music in corporate spaces.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By end use application, music streaming services to make major use, expanding at 5% CAGR

More than 3 out of 5 background music services to be deployed across cafes & restaurants

U.S to emerge as a lucrative market, accounting for over 50% background music demand

India experiencing substantial uptake, poised to register 2/5th of global background music demand

Emergence of coffee joints to propel demand in Germany, registering a CAGR of 8%

China, Japan and South Korea likely to emerge as highly opportunistic markets

Global background music market demand to expand nearly 2x by 2031

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2106

Market Segments Covered in Steel Pipe Coatings Industry Research

By Pipe Diameter

DN 350 – DN 600 Steel Pipes

DN 700 – DN 1000 Steel Pipes

DN 1200 – DN 2000 Steel Pipes

DN 2000 – DN3000 Steel Pipes

DN 3000 & Above Steel Pipes

By Solution

Solvent-free Steel Pipe Coatings

Solvent-based Steel Pipe Coatings

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2106

Market Competition

Prominent background music providers are focusing on adopting various strategies to expand product offerings and strengthen geographic presence. With the advancement in technology, new players are expected to enter the market.

In January 2021, Vector Capital announced the acquisition of Mood Media, the world’s leading in-store media Solutions Company dedicated to elevating the Customer Experience.

The acquisition focuses on three key areas- deepening our client and channel relationships, expanding ongoing investments in the Company’s global technology platform and delivery capabilities, and bolstering our product offerings through innovation.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/10/09/1927252/0/en/The-Good-Bacteria-in-Skin-Micro-Biome-Cosmetics-is-Boosting-the-Growth-of-the-Probiotic-Cosmetic-Products-Market-Finds-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com