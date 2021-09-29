ROSS TOWNSHIP LOCAL OPENS NEW HIGH-INTENSITY INTERVAL TRAINING CONCEPT STUDIO

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania, 2021-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Volofit, a breakthrough HIIT fitness concept, opened its studio doors in Ross Township, Pennsylvania on September 20, 2021 to the local fitness community. A surging national brand, Volofit is rapidly building its coast-to-coast presence in the U.S., with plans to open 2 additional studios this year.

The Volofit Ross Township studio will open with the support of an experienced management team led by franchise owner, Earl Schweinsberg. After a 30 year stint in the engineering and medical documentation world, Schweinsberg made the decision to make a bigger and more meaningful impact on his community by opening a fitness studio that brings workout enthusiasts together. Joining the Ross Township team as studio manager and fitness coach is Kristalyn Anderson who will bring 7 years of experience in the fitness industry at top studios such as Orange Theory and Planet Fitness.

“Opening a Volofit studio in the Ross Township neighborhood has been an exciting and highly anticipated time for me,” states Earl Schweinsberg Franchise Owner, Volofit Ross Township. “Introducing a fresh, new fitness concept where our neighbors can come together and meet their goals has been my vision since the beginning and I am thrilled to see it in action.”

Volofit is the only gym that provides a fully balanced workout while keeping your mind engaged and your whole body challenged. The newly imagined concept offers innovative, never-repeating HIIT group fitness classes centered around four main pillars – endurance, strength, power and agility – to provide engagement, and improved overall health for members of all fitness levels. The philosophy is rooted in the interval training methodology, with a focus on reaping cardiovascular benefits without losing power, speed and strength.

The Volofit studio offers a safe and empowering boutique fitness space where members of the community are invited to reach their health and wellness goals with a team of expert and result-driven coaches. The studio is enhanced with fully equipped stations to maximize each unique workout designed to engage the full body. Volofit is the newest HIIT workout on the market tailored for people of all levels, ages and gender.

Volofit Ross Township can be found at 4886 McKnight Road Pittsburgh, PA. For more information on their memberships contact the studio at (412) 752-7005 or rosstownship@volo-fit.com.

ABOUT VOLOFIT

Volofit is the next evolution of in-studio fitness, offering whole-body transformation through results-producing workouts. Every HIIT group workout is designed to challenge, maximize results, and keep members coming back for more. Volofit is one of many brands under Novus Fitness Brands LLC (NFB), owners of Tough Mudder Bootcamp and Tough Mudder Certified Training. To find a Volofit near you, visit www.volo-fit.com. To find out more about owning your own Volofit fitness studio, email Jeff Kulik at jeff.kulik@volo-fit.com.