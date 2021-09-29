Fast-Paced Growth in End-use Adoption after COVID-19 pandemic to Propel Motorcycle Industry Revenue Growth

Demand for motorcycles has increased steadily over the past years due to their affordability factor, fuel efficiency, and wide variety on offer. While the outbreak of COVID-19 put a standstill to manufacturing motorcycles initially, recovery has taken place at quite a rapid pace. High demand for cruiser motorcycles is further fueling the sales for motorcycles manufacturersacross geographies.

While the growth of the automotive industry has become prominent over the last decade, manufacturers have come up with a flurry of inventions in order to increase their sales footprint. According to a report published by the Select USA, the United States has one of the largest automotive markets in the world. As per its report, since Honda opened its first U.S. plant in 1982, almost every major European, Japanese, and Korean automaker has produced vehicles and invested more than US$ 75 billion in the United States.

The latest report by Fact.MR says Sales of motorcycles are anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.5% through 2031.

“Demand for various types of motorcycles such as mopeds, sports, standard, and others, especially cruisers, is forecast to grow over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Motorcycle Market Study

Asia Pacific remains the largest market for motorcycles, with its epicenter in India, holding over half of the regional market share.

Europe to emerge as the second-largest market for motorcycles, with Germany holding more than 21% market share.

The United States to hold more than 90% of market value for the world’s third-largest market for motorcycles – North America.

Japan and South Korea to maintain a positive outlook throughout the forecast period, while Australia, France, and the United Kingdom, to remain lucrative pockets.

High demand for cruiser motorcycles to propel the growth of manufacturers across regions.

Motorcycles with engine capacity of 801-1000 CC to exhibit hegemony.

Rise in Demand for Cruiser Motorcycles Boosting Growth

Being popular for their style, comfort, slower acceleration, maneuverability, and handling, cruiser motorcycles are highly demanded across the globe. As more people are inclined to purchase this type of motorcycle, manufacturers are experiencing increase in sales. According to the United States Motorcycle Industry Council, approximately 40% of bikes in the U.S. are cruiser motorcycles.

Owing to their recognizable upright riding position, usually big engine displacement with a lot of torque in low RPM, and unique look, cruise motorcycles are gaining rapid traction among the young generation. As stated by the Motorcycle Industry Council, 24% of college graduates own a motorcycle in the United States, which is higher than 20% in the year 2014.

Who is Winning in this Space?

The global motorcycle market is getting tighter in terms of competition, while flourishing on the back of key players in the market. In order to leverage the market potential, key players are investing heavily along with launching new range of products.

For instance,

Honda Motor Company Limited reached 100,000 unit automobile production in Vietnam in 2020, and is constantly working on increasing its sales footprint further.

A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield, has created the mid-sized motorcycle segment in India with its unique and distinctive modern bikes, which expanded at 32% CAGR from CY2010 to FY 2020, and is growing further exponentially.

More Valuable Insights on Motorcycle Market

In its latest report, Fact.MR offers unbiased analysis of the global motorcycle market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of type (adventure, cruiser, mopeds, sports, standard, and touring) and engine capacity (up to 150 CC, 151-300 CC, 301-500 CC, 501-800 CC, 801-1000 CC, 1001-1600 CC, and above 1600 CC), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

Motorcycle Market Segmentation by Category

Motorcycle Type

Adventure

Cruiser

Mopeds

Sports

Standard

Touring

Engine Capacity

Up to 150 CC

151-300 CC

301-500 CC

501-800 CC

801-1000 CC

1001-1600 CC

Above 1600 CC

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

