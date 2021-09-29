Booming Fintech Industry to Witness Spike in Fuel Card Sales | Report Fact.MR

The Sales of the fuel card market are estimated to burgeon at a CAGR of over 6.5% over the forecast period (2020-2030). Consumers are becoming more likely to accept contactless payments. New research shows that U.S. customers are becoming more interested in contactless payments, whereas more than half of current card payments in Germany are contactless compared as compared to 40% before the outbreak.

As digitization continues on an upward trend, most companies are scrambling to adapt to digital finance services. As a consequence, fuel card companies are set to seek FinTech-innovations, and establish a strong network among fleet managers across the globe. This report evaluates trends that are driving the growth of each segment on a global level and offers potential takeaways that could prove substantially useful to fuel card providers looking to enter the market.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at

Key Takeaways of Fuel Card Market

Europe is poised to capture more than 30% share in the global fuel card market in 2019, generating an incremental opportunity of over US$ 280 Bn by the end of 2030.

South Asia fuel card markets are projected to grasp more than 11% of the revenue share in 2019. Among the developing markets, East Asia fuel card market is projected to show a positive CAGR of over 8.5% during the forecast period, followed by South Asia with a CAGR of over 7.5%.

Truck fleet operators captured remarkable market share (>65%) in 2019. The segment is prophesied to grow significantly owing to the rising digital transactions for the commercial fleet across the globe.

Increasing demand for fuel cards is aiding fuel business due to suitable fuel management. Flourishing business across countries in South Asia and East Asia, respectively, is encouraging the presence of prominent service & card providers.

Get Customization on this Research Report for specific research solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=265

“Efficient management of the fleet by increased data collection and lesser fraudulent risks associated with it is facilitating the higher utilization of fuel cards” infers a Fact.MR analyst.

Enhancements in Fraud Management, Cost-Effectiveness to be Trump Cards for Market Expansion

The Major Players engaged in the fuel card is moderately fragmented with major players such as FleetCor Technologies, Inc., WEX Inc., Voyager Fleet Card, Fuel Genie (Worldline IT Services Ltd.), H24 (Ingenico Group) and other players acquiring more than 15% of the overall market share. The key market players in the fuel card Industry are focusing on telematics, fraud management, and other developments to make a more profitable business. Issuers in the fuel card market are focusing on cost-effective solutions of fuel card and bringing innovations such as real time updates which can meet the changing industrial requirements.

Find More Valuable Insights on the Global Fuel Card Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to fore an unbiased analysis of the global fuel card market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period, 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the sports compression clothing market on the basis of type of fleet, card type, subscription type, fleet type, use case across seven major regions.

Full Access of this Report is Available at

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/265

Global Fuel Card Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global fuel card market is segmented on the basis of type of fleet, card type, subscription type, fleet type, end-use, and region.

Type of Fleet

Truck Fleet Operators

Business Fleet

Construction Fleet Operators

Other Customer Group

Card Type

Universal Fuel Card

Fuel Credit Cards

OnG Corporation Cards

Network Cards

Over the Road Fuel Cards

Subscription Type

Bearer Card

Registered Card

Fleet Type

Commercial Fleet

Over the Road

Use Case

Oil Fees Payment

Parking Fees

Toll Fee Payment

Fleet Maintenance

Other Payments

For More Insights: http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2018/11/29/1658861/0/en/Global-Fuel-Card-Market-to-Find-Oil-Fees-Increasing-Demand-due-to-Volatility-of-Fuel-Prices-predicts-Fact-MR.html

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in the US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have in our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E: sales@factmr.com

Website: https://www.factmr.com