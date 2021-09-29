Autoinjectors Market worth USD 104.9 billion by 2025 : Technological advancements in the field of Cardiovascular Diseases

Pune, India, 2021-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ —

This study involved four major activities in estimating the current autoinjectors market size. Exhaustive research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the number of breast lesion localization procedures and the value market.

According to the new market research report “Autoinjectors Market by Therapy (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Anaphylaxis, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes), Type (Disposable, Reusable), Route of administration (Subcutaneous, Intramuscular), End User (Hospital) – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Autoinjectors Market is projected to reach USD 104.9 billion by 2025 from USD 46.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2025.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Autoinjectors Market”

99 – Tables

55 – Figures

180 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=173991724

The Market growth is largely driven by the growing prevalence of targeted therapies, the rising incidence of anaphylaxis, rising preference for self-administration of drugs, usability advantages, the increasing number of regulatory approvals, the availability of generic versions of autoinjectors, favorable reimbursements and government support, and technological advancements. The patent expiry of biologics is also expected to provide growth opportunities for players in the market.

Diabetes segment is expected to show the highest growth in the forecast period.

The autoinjectors market, by therapy, is segmented into rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, anaphylaxis, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and other therapies (includes cardiovascular diseases, migraine treatment, anemia, and progesterone therapy). Diabetes mellitus, commonly known as diabetes, is a disease that arises from the insufficient production of insulin or the body’s inability to utilize insulin. To maintain healthy blood glucose levels, diabetes patients need a daily intake of insulin or Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1). This scenario will provide companies with abundant opportunities to develop innovative solutions and cater the end user’s demand.

Disposable autoinjectors accounted for the largest share of the autoinjectors market in 2020.

Based on type, the market is segmented into reusable and disposable autoinjectors. In 2019, the disposable autoinjectors segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. Disposable autoinjectors are the most-preferred autoinjectors due to their ease of use and the presence of a built-in glass syringe (eliminates the need of manually loading the glass syringe), which makes it more convenient for patients with reduced dexterity or visual impairment.

Home care settings segment accounted for the largest share and is expected to show the highest growth in the forecast period.

Based on end users, the autoinjectors market is segmented into home care settings, hospitals & clinics, and ambulatory care settings. Of all these end-user segments, home care settings accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of this end-user segment can primarily be attributed to the rapid growth in the geriatric population across the globe and the growing need for cost-effective drug administration.

Request for sample pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=173991724



Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period of 2020–2025.

Geographically, the autoinjectors market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Growth in the Asia Pacific market is driven majorly by the large diabetes population and increasing healthcare expenditure in the regional countries have drawn a number of major autoinjector device manufacturers to this region. These companies are increasing their presence in the Asia Pacific market through several approaches, such as establishing sales offices and partnering with local pharmaceutical companies

The prominent players in this market are AbbVie Inc. (US), Mylan (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Ypsomed (Switzerland), Amgen (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Johnson & Johnson (US), Teva Pharmaceutical (Israel), Antares Pharma (US), Merck KGaA (Germany).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Pen Needles Market by Type (Standard Pen Needles and Safety Pen Needles), Needle Length (4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, 12mm), Therapy (Insulin, GLP-1, Growth Hormone), Mode of Purchase (Retail, Non-Retail) – Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pen-needles-market-75948613.html

Wearable Injectors Market by Type (On-Body and Off-Body injectors (Infusion Pump Devices)), Therapy (Immuno-oncology, Diabetes, Cardiovascular diseases, Parkinson’s disease, Thalassemia, Primary Immunodeficiency Disease) – Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/wearable-injector-market-100771004.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’ flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/autoinjector-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/autoinjector.asp