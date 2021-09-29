Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market Growth and Revenue Analysis Report 2025

Felton, California , USA, September 29 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market report delivers future development strategies, key companies, Possibility of competition, major challenges analysis. The reports elaborate the expansion rate of the Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services market supported the highest company profile analysis. This report providing an in-depth analysis, market size, and evaluation for the developing segment among the industry. Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market report will help you take expert decisions, recognize opportunities, plan effective professional tactics, plan new schemes, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market forecast.

The Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

Global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market size is expected to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2025. Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services is a professional service that provides and maintains the linen supply of the hospital and healthcare institution to ensure proper hygiene of the linen material provided to patients. Linens are those fabric household goods prepared for daily use like tablecloths, towels, and bedding. The market will be registering a CAGR of 3.0% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

In the hospital, some linen products are available such as blankets, bed sheet & pillow covers, bed covers, patient repositioner, bathing & cleaning accessories, towels, pediatric gowns, hospital sheets, patient gowns, scrub wear, surgical linen, bed pads & under pads, and others. The “bed sheet & pillow covers” segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share in the forthcoming years due to increasing number of hospitals and hospital beds and implementation of hygiene policies. In hospital, bedsheets are available in various types such as fitted sheets, flat sheets, bariatric sheets, gurney sheets, hyperbaric sheets, birthing sheets and mortuary sheets. Also, pillow covers are available in different sizes and colors depending on customer needs.

End users such as hospitals, standalone clinics, diagnostic centers, and others could be explored in Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services industry. The “hospitals” segment accounted for the largest share in the market and is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the years to come due to increasing number of public & private hospitals and rising number of hospital beds. Moreover, standalone clinics and diagnostic centers are expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period owing to rising patient population treated at these facilities.

The factors that play an important role in the growth of Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services market include increasing demand, growing population, increasing urbanization & industrialization, rising outsourcing of hospital linen supplies & services, growing patient base due to rise in occurrence of various diseases, increasing value-added services by vendors, increasing demand for hygienic & sophisticated healthcare facilities and rising occurrences of hospital infections & technological improvements. Moreover, prevalence ofvarious diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases (CVD), obesity, arthritis, and diabetes is expected to boost the demand for linen in hospitals. However, high cost of linen material and deficiency in the supply of hospital linens are negatively impacting the growth of Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services industry.

The key players contributing to the robust development of the Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services market include Services GroupInc., AmeriPride Linen & Uniform Services, Healthcare Services Group, Sobel Westex Inc., Unitex Textile Rental Services, Emes Textiles Pvt. Ltd.,E-town Laundry Company, Tetsudo Linen Service, Celtic Linen, Synergy Health Plc, Swisslog Holding, Angelica Corporation and Image FIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists. These market players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

