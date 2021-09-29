Group Futurista announces its upcoming webinar “Future of Digital Sales”

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Group Futurista, the leading global events company, has announced its “Future of Digital Sales” Virtual Summit on 30th September 2021 at 1000 hrs ET/1500 hrs BST. It is going to be a unique and absorbing platform for business enthusiasts with 150+ attendees, interesting knowledge sessions, and an intuitive panel discussion among experienced speakers from the industry. This highly engaging summit will provide an insight of the advanced industry of Digital Selling becoming the future of sales.

The term digital selling is emerging as part of the current wave of digital transformation which is impacting every single industry. Sales industry, which has been slow to change; it means the eminent fusion of marketing, sales, and customer service to eventually form just one revenue-generating unit.

With digital transformation, Digital Sales has become more of a necessity than a choice for global organizations to keep their positions high in the game. If your company doesn’t want to get left behind, train your staff to understand and harness the power of digital technologies.

With our highly experienced speakers we will be discussing every aspect of the industry. Main discussion points are- Is personal selling dead? What’s the future of Virtual Selling? How the Future of Selling is Driven By the Future of Work? Four Shifts That Could Drive Sales In 2021 And Beyond.

Access to the summit is completely free. And lastly, we would like to thank our Platinum Sponsor, Outreach and Gold Sponsor, SalesLoft for joining hands with us.

Speaker List:

Tom Castley: Vice President, EMEA Outreach

Misha Jessel-Kenyon: Enterprise Account Executive, Salesloft

Asif Ali: VP, Senior business Analyst, Bank Of west

Jorge Varela: Senior Manager, Global Digital Sales & Optimisation, Banco Santander

Lisa Wardlaw: Global Head of Solutions, ICEYE

Platinum Sponsor, Outreach:

Outreach is a sales engagement platform that accelerates revenue growth by optimizing every interaction throughout the customer lifecycle. The platform manages all customer interactions across email, voice and social, and leverages machine learning to guide reps to take the right actions.

Gold Sponsor, SalesLoft:

SalesLoft is the only all-in-one platform that can power your entire revenue organization. We help you generate leads, plus a whole lot more. Guide reps through the sales process, uncover problem areas in active deals, and drive product adoption, expansion, and renewals.

About Group Futurista

Group Futurista is a leading Global Events Company creating its own emerging Technology Summits, where creativity fosters and innovations flourish. They believe in the power of networking and connecting with innovative thinkers and brightest minds from Industries, Academia, and Government organizations at a global level.

If you are interested in sponsoring or speaking at our future events, check out our website or directly contact us at jennifer@groupfuturista.com.