EHR Software Solutions Company In USA

Punjab, India, 2021-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Bluebash Launches New Electronic Health Record System in the United States. Bringing Modernization to Transform Healthcare Industry.

New Service Launch Includes Optometry Cloud EHR and Practice Management System. A new single health record system enables patients and doctors to share and share information, allowing individuals to share medical information electronically, reducing or eliminating paper records of care received from each department.

Bluebash consulting private limited, a provider of fully integrated electronic health records and practice management software for medical specialities, today announced Optometry-Cloud as their latest offering.

By using Bluebash optometry’s cloud-based EHR software system, ophthalmologists can manage appointments, patient treatments, medications, and prescriptions for eyeglasses, contact lenses, and glasses.

Bluebash Optometry cloud is a comprehensive system that streamlines patient care and improves office efficiency. All tools and features are included for an unbeatable price. Cost-effective EHRs for ophthalmology can improve productivity and MIPS reporting. To provide excellent patient care, optometrists must utilize the electronic health records system offered by Bluebash to its fullest extent. In addition, EHRs are at the heart of practically every major effort to improve health care in the United States.

About BlueBash

Bluebash Consulting Private Limited is a software and services provider focused exclusively on Optometry. Bluebash is an award-winning and certified EHR company. Our services are delivered by experts in the clinical, billing, and administrative domains, whose focus is Optometry and other clinical and healthcare organizations.

Apart from EHR software solutions, Bluebash is a growing software development, technology consulting, and digital application solutions company. We provide services to a wide range of industries including Finance, Healthcare, Education, Sports, Retail. We are providing uninterrupted Ruby on Rails application development services to global businesses, ranging from enterprise organizations to product startups.