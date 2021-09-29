Upcoming Growth Trends in the Aquafeed Market

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ —The report “Aquafeed Market by Species (Fish, Crustaceans, and Mollusks), Ingredient (Soybean, Corn, Fishmeal, Fish Oil, and Additives), Lifecycle (Starter Feed, Grower Feed, Finisher Feed, and Brooder Feed), Form, Additive, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, The aquafeed market is projected to reach USD 71.6 billion by 2025; it was estimated at USD 50.6 billion in 2020, recording a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020-2025. One of the major factors driving the aquafeed market is increasing seafood consumption. Also, the increasing seafood trade has been driving the growth of this market.

On the basis of ingredient, the soybean segment is estimated to account for a major share, in terms of value, in 2019.

Soybean is among the non-fish sources of omega-3 fatty acids, proteins, and unsaturated fats. Soy protein is fed to farm-reared fish and shellfish to enhance their overall growth and development. Some of the commonly used soybean products in aquafeed include heat-processed full-fat soybean, mechanically extracted soybean cake, solvent-extracted soybean meal, and dehulled solvent-extracted soybean meal. Since soybean meal is priced significantly lesser than fishmeal, the consumption of soybean meal is high.

The amino acids segment, by additive, is projected to dominate the aquafeed market during the forecast period.

Amino acids are important in animal nutrition and are the building blocks of protein, which play an essential role in the growth, production, and overall maintenance of aquatic animal health. Amino acids provide the energy required for the growth of muscles and bones for muscle movement, digestion, and blood circulation. Owing to these factors, the amino acids segment dominates the aquafeed market, by additive.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth in the aquafeed market during the forecast period.

The global market was dominated by Asia Pacific in 2020, in terms of value and volume; this market is majorly driven by China, which is a major producer of aquafeed. China is the leading producer, consumer, and processor of aquaculture products, contributing to about one-third to the global supply. Moreover, the processed seafood market in the region is also currently undergoing a significant transformation in response to the rapid urbanization and diet diversification.

Key Market Players:

Many domestic and global players provide aquafeed products to improve fish health. Major manufacturers have their presence in the North American and European countries. The report scope has been restricted to the market for commercial aquafeed products marketed across the globe. The key companies in the market are Cargill (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Alltech (US), Purina Animal Nutrition (US), Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands), and Ridley Corporation Ltd. (Australia). Various strategies, such as expansions & investments, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements, were adopted by the key companies to remain competitive in the aquafeed market.