Demand for Vegan Baking Ingredients in Production of Bread to Remain Robust Through 2028

According to a recent report by Fact.MR, vegan baking ingredients sales are expected to close in on 38,000 tons in 2019. Widespread adoption of veganism coupled with pervasive trends such as “mindful choices”, “clean label”, and “sustainability” continue to impact growth of the vegan baking ingredients market.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3072

Growing research and development activities for the production of improved vegan baking ingredients is a vital aspect contributing to market proliferation. Innovations in the vegan baking ingredients manufacturing are enabling the production of vegan emulsifiers which are key to producing bakery products that mimic the texture and mouthfeel of normal bakery products.

A crucial factor complementing the vegan bakery ingredients market growth is the fortification of these ingredients with probiotics. Consumer awareness regarding the benefits associated with consumption of probiotics is gradually increasing which is causing an upward movement in the sales of products incorporated with the healthy ingredient. Additionally, development of probiotics which are resistant to higher temperature, varying pH levels, and have a longer shelf-life is enabling their incorporation into bakery products opening up new opportunities for manufacturers.

Alternate emulsifiers such as aquafaba, a protein derived from legumes, are increasingly gaining traction due to their wide scope of applications such as leavening and foaming agents and their neutral impact on the taste and flavoring of products. Owing to its extensive nature aquafaba is increasingly being used in production of multiple vegan products driving research towards development of infrastructure for large scale extraction of the protein.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3072

A notable development complementing the surge in demand for the alternative emulsifier was InnovoPro, a company based in Israel and specializing in chickpea protein production, raising US$ 4.25 million in funding. The company claims to have found a sustainable technique for extracting 70% of the protein concentrate from chickpeas. These developments are estimated to uphold the growing demand for emulsifiers in the vegan baking ingredients market with the Fact.MR study projecting total production of approximately 10,500 tons of emulsifiers in 2019.

Segmentation

The report on vegan baking ingredients market segments the vegan baking ingredients market on the basis of product type, nature, application, end-use, and region.

Based on product type, the vegan baking ingredients market can be segmented into starch, raising agents, emulsifiers, leavening agents, baking powder and mixes, vegetable oils, colors and flavors, and enzymes.

On the basis of nature, the vegan baking ingredients market can be segmented into organic and conventional.

Based on the application, the vegan baking ingredients market can be segmented into cakes & pastries, biscuits & cookies, bread, rolls & pies, buns, and others.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3072

On the basis of end-use, the vegan baking ingredients market can be segmented into direct sales and residential.

Surge in the demand for vegan products is also prompting food chains to expand their vegan product offerings. A Starbucks outlet in South Korea recently expanded its vegan product offerings with the addition of vegan focaccia bread to its menu. As competition in the vegan food market intensifies, manufacturers are focusing on the production of innovative offerings. For instance, Artisan Bread Organic, a leading producer of vegan products in the UK, recently launched a new vegan burger range with the company claiming its products to be completely vegan. Approximately 11000 tons of vegan baking ingredients were sold for bread production in 2018, according to the study.

The Fact.MR report tracks the vegan baking ingredients market for the period 2018-2028. According to the report, the vegan baking ingredients market is projected to grow at 6% CAGR through 2028.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/09/12/1914784/0/en/Craft-Beer-to-Garner-Traction-as-a-Sensational-Way-to-Quench-Thirst-in-the-Alcohol-Market-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com