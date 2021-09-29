Silicone Breast Shells to Emerge as the Top-Selling Category in Global Breast Shell Market Through 2027

According to a new study by Fact.MR, global sales of breast shells were close to 33 Mn units in 2018, and are estimated to register a Y-o-Y growth of over 6.0% in 2019. Key factors that influence the breast shell industry range from robust government spending on healthcare infrastructure and facilities, to technological advancements in breastfeeding accessories, and notable increase in the number of working women.

The study opines that manufacturers’ efforts towards offering comfortable breastfeeding experience to the working women with sore and sensitive nipples has been complementing the development and adoption of breast shells. Effectiveness of breast shells, to offer protection against friction against clothes and prevent rashes, has been advocating their use among women who immediately resume their work post-delivery.

The study opines that presence of a relatively conservative demographic in developing economies, where open communication breastfeeding accessories is frowned upon to a certain extent, continues to remain a key growth hindrance for the breast shell market.

Technologically-driven Breastfeeding Solutions Gain Traction

The report highlights the convergence of technology and breastfeeding accessories, engendering advances in breast shells. These advancements are primarily aimed at adjustments to distinct breast contour, and enable ventilation through pores that breathe air but prevent leakage.

The constant search for comfort among women, has provided an impetus to manufacturers in developing flexible breastfeeding accessories that adapt to the breast contours, and prevent stains from leakage. Feature-rich breast shells have been gaining momentum among the tech-savvy women, which has further created lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in terms of technology advancements, thereby auguring well for growth of the breast shell market.

Key Segments Covered in Breast Shell Market Report

The report includes company profiles of key manufacturers of breast shell Market and the revenue generated from the companies across North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), the Middle East and Africa.

The global market for breast shell is segmented as per material type, sales channel and region. On the basis of material type, the global market for breast shell is segmented into silicon and polypropylene breast shell. By sales channels, the global market for breast shell is segmented into online channels, pharmacy/drug stores, modern trade and other sales channels.

In-depth analysis has been provided for each segment, regarding the market size analysis for breast shell market. All the segments evaluate the market by various factors which directly or indirectly affects the market and covers the present scenario and potential future prospects.

Growing Popularity of Effective Alternatives to Confine Adoption of Breast Shells

The study identifies the penetration of infant formulas as a restraint for the breast shell market. Infant formulas have been gaining popularity as effective alternatives to breast milk, as these include essential nutrients and vitamins for growth. Several medical conditions that prevent women from breastfeeding has given a leeway to the adoption of infant formula to ensure that the baby is fed well. Lower intake of essential fat, in light of strict diet followed women abreast the health & wellness trend, has further complemented the adoption of infant formula, thereby impeding the demand for breast shells.

This Fact.MR study offers a comprehensive forecast of the breast shell market for the period between 2019 and 2027. The breast shell market is projected to record a CAGR of over 7% through 2027.

