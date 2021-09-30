Zein Protein Market: Booming Demand from Emerging Economies to Market Growth Globally

The Market Research Survey by “Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” highlights the key reasons behind increasing demand of Zein Protein.

Zein Protein market study depicts an in-depth analysis on the current status of Zein Protein market that consists of important types, and end uses. According to latest research study by Fact.MR, zein protein market is set to witness steady growth rate in term of value and volume during assessment period with net market volume of more than 500 KT during assessment period. Demand is likely to surge due to extensive utilization in pharmaceutical sector with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run. Rising demand from pharmaceutical industry is most likely to lead the sales of this protein globally.

What is Driving Demand for Zein Protein?

The rising trend for organic and natural products has witnessed sufficient demand across the globe. The versatility of this protein is predicted to give a positive impact to the market in terms of volume and value during the forecast period.

Demand for proteins is rising in pharmaceutical industries owing to fact that it provides a smooth surface to tablets by utilizing significantly less amount which makes it easy to swallow.

Moreover, it is produced from the plants, hence there are limited side effects on human body. This acts as a major selling point for manufacturer in zein protein business.

Pharmaceutical and Food Industry is Likely to Augment Zein Protein Sales

The pharmaceutical and food industry currently holds the highest share of zein proteins. This is highly been utilized for coating purposes in pharmaceutical products as well as food industry.

The characteristic of the protein is to form glossy, and hydrophobic grease-proof coatings which makes it microbial attacks resistant. Due to this fact, it has created sufficient demand in the historical years and likely to follow the same trend over short-run and medium run forecast period. This protein is also used extensively in coating candies, such as chocolates jelly beans, nut and nut meats.

Key Segments

By Source

Natural

Lab synthesized

By End Use

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Coating Agent

Adhesion

Others

Key questions answered in Zein Protein Market Survey Report:

What is the current scenario and key trends in Zein Protein Market?

What are the key strategies companies are adopting to increase their consumer base?

What are the key categories within the Zein Protein segments and their future potential?

What are the major Zein Protein Market drivers and their expected impact during the short, medium, and long terms?

What is the Zein Protein Market size and what are the opportunities for the key players?

Who are the Key Manufacturers of Zein Protein?

Some of the leading manufacturers of this protein include

Zein Products

Archer-Daniels Midland Company

Glanbia plc

AGT Food & Ingredients

Burcon Nutrascience Corporation

Penta International

Du Pont

