Methionine Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2022

The Methionine Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Methionine Market is estimated to touch US$ 7.26 Billion by the completion of the prediction period. The market was appreciated at US$ 3.54 Billion in the year 2014 and is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR for the duration of the prediction. Growing ingestion of meat, mainly in Asia Pacific and Latin America, is projected to be a fundamental motivating issue for the international market of methionine. Growing inhabitants, in these areas, have funded in the direction of the development of international business of meat.

Drivers

Increasing ingestion of meat by way of a basis of protein everywhere in the world is estimated to be an important reason motivating the demand. Nations for example India and China have been observing greater speed of meat ingestion because of the altering practices of food. The appearance of meat outlets, frozen meat, and altering lifestyles of eating among the customers has stimulated demand for the meat. This is additionally projected to upsurge business of animal feed additive.

Methionine Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

  • Plant-based
  • Animal-based

Methionine Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

  • Animal Feed Food & Dietary Supplements
  • Swine
  • Poultry
  • Cattle
  • Others
  • Pharmaceuticals

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

  • Sumitomo Chemical Company
  • Novus International
  • Evonik Industries
  • Adisseo France SAS
  • FortuneStar S&T Development Co and many others

Methionine Regional Outlook (Volume Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Central & South America
  • Middle East & Africa

