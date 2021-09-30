Methionine Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 30, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Insights

The global Methionine Market is estimated to touch US$ 7.26 Billion by the completion of the prediction period. The market was appreciated at US$ 3.54 Billion in the year 2014 and is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR for the duration of the prediction. Growing ingestion of meat, mainly in Asia Pacific and Latin America, is projected to be a fundamental motivating issue for the international market of methionine. Growing inhabitants, in these areas, have funded in the direction of the development of international business of meat.

Drivers

Increasing ingestion of meat by way of a basis of protein everywhere in the world is estimated to be an important reason motivating the demand. Nations for example India and China have been observing greater speed of meat ingestion because of the altering practices of food. The appearance of meat outlets, frozen meat, and altering lifestyles of eating among the customers has stimulated demand for the meat. This is additionally projected to upsurge business of animal feed additive.

Methionine Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Plant-based

Animal-based

Methionine Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Animal Feed Food & Dietary Supplements

Swine

Poultry

Cattle

Others

Pharmaceuticals

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Sumitomo Chemical Company

Novus International

Evonik Industries

Adisseo France SAS

FortuneStar S&T Development Co and many others

Methionine Regional Outlook (Volume Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

