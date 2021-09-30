Angioplasty Balloons Market Key Opportunities Prioritized By Application, Shape & End Use, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Sep 30, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Angioplasty Balloons Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Angioplasty Balloons Market size is expected to value at USD 2.9 billion by 2024. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the favorable laws & regulation by local governments, increasing approval rate by international authorities, growing rate of commercialization of several angioplasty balloons and increasing coronary & peripheral interventions.

Key Players:

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott

R. Bard, Inc.

Cardinal Health (Cordis)

Spectranetics

BIOTRONIK

COOK MEDICAL INC.

ENDOCOR GmbH

Braun Melsungen AG

Growth Drivers:

Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedure over expensive stent placements procedures are anticipated to boost the market demand for angioplasty balloons over the next seven years. Globally, the angioplasty balloons industry is predicted to grow at CAGR of 3.2% in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Recent technological advancement in healthcare sector coupled with development of innovative technologies such as 3D imaging technology are expected to fuel market expansion in the upcoming years. In addition, increasing patient pool and rising healthcare expenditure in both developed and developing economies across the globe are expected to pave the way for future of angioplasty balloon market.

Increasing disposable income and growing awareness regarding cost efficient products are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for industry participants over the next seven years. Introduction of advanced technologies in the angioplasty involving drug-eluting and cutting balloons is one of the major factor contributing for market growth, in the recent years. Moreover, lower failure rate of angioplasty balloons techniques over the traditional procedures is projected to expand overall market reach.

Type Outlook:

Normal Balloons

Drug Eluting Balloons

Cutting Balloons

Scoring Balloons

Application Outlook:

Coronary

Peripheral

End Use Outlook:

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Hospitals

Catheterization Laboratories (Cath Lab)

Regional Outlook:

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in medicine & pharmaceutical industry, higher approval rate from local government authorities such as FDA, and existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the angioplasty balloons market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with increasing healthcare expenditure, favorable government initiatives & policies, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

