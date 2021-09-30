Demand for Combine Harvesters Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 18 Bn by 2026 end

The report on the Combine Harvester Market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceedings and the impact on the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the report ponders over the various factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the Combine Harvester Market once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and drivers are discussed in the report in detail.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=516

The global combine harvesters market is forecast to register a volume CAGR of 2.6% between the period 2017 and 2026, according to a recent research study of Fact.MR. The report estimates global sales of combine harvester to surpass US$ 18,500 Mn by 2026-end.

Advent of Intelligent Combine Harvesters to Influence the Market ExpansionWith declining costs of agricultural produce becoming a prevailing trend, emphasis is being placed on improving land and labor productivity, in order to enhance profitability. Agricultural machinery manufacturers are therefore focusing on harvest volumes that have direct impact on the income of nations. These manufacturers are carrying of research and development activities associated with technologies that would provide real-time intelligence on harvest flow rates along with information about visualization losses during harvesting process.

This has further given birth to intelligent combine harvesters, which can monitor yield loss and grain flow rate in real-time. Intelligent combine harvester enable farmers in root cause analysis and prevention of yield loss without affecting efficiency and productivity. On account of such benefits, intelligent combine harvesters might witness high demand among farmers in the near future, particularly in developed countries.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=516

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will continue to spearhead the global combine harvesters market, in terms of volume, mainly driven by robust foreign direct investments (FDI) into its developing nations such as China and India. FDI has further spurred the agricultural activities in these countries, thereby creating the need for efficient agricultural machinery such as combine harvesters. However, cost of new combine harvesters being substantial, farmers in APEJ are buying used machinery at relatively lower prices, impacting revenue generation of the market in the region.

In terms of value, 300-450 HP combine harvesters are expected to remain dominant in the market, based on power type. Revenues from sales of this power type segment will exceed US$ 4,900 Mn by 2026-end. Revenues from below 150 HP and 150-300 HP combine harvesters are also expected to remain significant, collectively estimated to account for roughly half share of the market by 2026-end. Sales of above 550 HP combine harvester are forecast to record the fastest expansion through 2026. In addition, sales of 450-550 HP and 150-300 HP combine harvesters will register a parallel rise through 2026.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/516

Hydraulic Combine Harvesters to Remain Leading Mechanism Type SegmentIn terms of value, hydraulic combine harvesters will remain the leading mechanism type segment in the market, with sales projected to hold more than half revenue share of the market during the forecast period. However, sales of hybrid combine harvester are set to record a comparatively faster expansion than that of hydraulic combine harvesters through 2026.Based on grain tank size, more than 350 BU combine harvesters are projected to reflect the fastest value sales growth through 2026, trailed by less than 250 BU combine harvesters. However, revenues from 250-350 BU combine harvesters will continue to be relatively larger than all the other grain tank size segments in the market.Key market participants identified by Fact.MR’s report include MASSEY FERGUSO, JCB, Yanmar America Corporation, KIOTI Tractor (subsidiary of Daedong Industrial Company, Ltd.), Case IH, Bobcat (a Doosan company), Escorts Limited, Mahindra and Mahindra, New Holland, Claas KGaA GmbH, AGCO Corporation, Kubota Corporation, Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, Deere & Company, and Caterpillar.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/08/06/1897611/0/en/Adoption-of-Water-Type-Temperature-Control-Units-Set-to-Constitute-Promising-Growth-Trends-in-the-Global-Market-reports-Fact-MR.html

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Industrial Goods Landscape

Modern Day Refrigerant Recovery Machines to Dominate the Global Sales in Market for Refrigerant Recovery Machines during 2021-2031- https://www.factmr.com/report/3833/refrigerant-recovery-machine-market

Marine Transport Refrigeration Unit Market Insights on Assessment of Sales Opportunity by Product Type, Vessel Type and End-Use- https://www.factmr.com/report/4160/marine-transport-refrigeration-unit-market

Cold Trap Market Analysis on Assessment of Sales Opportunity Based on Functionality, Gas and End-Use Industry during 2021-2031- https://www.factmr.com/report/4228/cold-trap-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com