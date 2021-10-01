Attractive Opportunities in the Waterborne UV Curable Resins Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-1 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Waterborne UV Curable Resins Market by Chemistry (Urethane Acrylate and Blend), by Application (Wood, Graphics, Opto & Electronics, Foil & Inks, and Plastics), and by Region – Global Forecasts to 2020″, is projected to reach USD 230.3 Million by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 13.52% from 2015 to 2020. Environmentally friendly and healthier systems necessitated by stringent new government regulations, the need to reduce system costs, and the rising need for enhancing the performance, durability, and ease of use of products are the key factors contributing to the growth of the waterborne UV curable resins market.

Browse 68 tables and 35 figures spread through 126 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Waterborne UV Curable Resins Market by Chemistry (Urethane Acrylate and Blend), by Application (Wood, Graphics, Opto & Electronics, Foil & Inks, and Plastics), and by Region – Global Forecasts to 2020″

Download PDF Brochure https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=59672941

Environmental concerns, growing awareness, and increasingly stringent regulations to drive the waterborne UV curable resins market

The presence of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in a coating’s formulation, or during the application and drying processes, is undesirable, due to Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAP) and negative effects on workers. These substances are generally formaldehyde and organic solvents. In recent years, government regulations and environmental concerns have prompted coating formulators and manufacturers to develop environmentally friendly green coating alternatives that perform as well as or better than the conventional solvent-borne systems. Waterborne UV curable resins offer several advantages, including zero VOC, low odor, non-toxicity, non-skin irritation, and safe production process. The U.S., DACH (Deutschland, Austria, and Switzerland) region, and China are some of the major markets for waterborne UV curable resins.

Urethane acrylates account for the largest demand share of waterborne UV curable resins

Urethane acrylates account for the largest share share in the waterborne UV curable resins market. Waterborne urethane acrylates (PUDs) are a viable resin choice for coatings for several end-use markets, including wood floors, kitchen cabinets, and furniture. They offer high-end performance with minimal process issues, and nearly zero emission of VOCs.

Request Sample Pages https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=59672941

Wood coatings represent the bulk of the demand for waterborne UV curable resins

Wood coatings are expected to continue to represent the bulk of the end-use demand for waterborne UV curable resins, because the waterborne UV technology provides excellent performance, low solvent emissions, and increased production efficiency.

Key players in the waterborne UV curable resins market

Europe is the largest market for waterborne UV curable resins, in terms of both, volume and value, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. The key players in the global market include Allnex Belgium S/A (Belgium), Alberdingk Boley GmbH (Germany), Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Covestro (Formerly Bayer MaterialScience) (Germany), Nippon Gohsei (Japan), Wanhua Chemical Group Co. (China), and Miwon Specialty Chemical Co. Ltd. (Korea).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441