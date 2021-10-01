Personal Care Packaging Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis to 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Personal Care Packaging Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Personal Care Packaging Market size is expected to value at USD 37.25 billion by 2022. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the soaring need for environment friendly and sustainable packaging solutions for cosmetics and personal care products. Robust growth in the personal care & cosmetic industry is attributed to growing awareness about individual health and safety, increasing personal disposable income and improved lifestyle mainly in developed economies.

Shift in customer preference towards organic cosmetics alongside large-scale consummation of sustainable products are expanding the market reach of the personal care packaging in near future. Globally, the personal care packaging industry is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the packaging industry.

The recent technological advancement in the personal care & cosmetics industry coupled with development of advanced packaging solution are anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period. In addition, growing manufacturing sector in South East Asian economies such as Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia is projected to escalate the growth of personal care packaging market in upcoming years. Rigid plastic packaging currently holds a higher market share in the personal care packaging.

Increasing adoption of the rigid plastic packaging materials is credited to their lightweight and eco-friendly nature, thus rocketing the demand of rigid plastic packaging in personal care packaging industry, in the recent years. Additionally, metal, glass and paper can be easily recycled for multiple use due to their flexibility. These factors are responsible for enlarged demands of rigid plastic in the market of personal care packaging. Other factors such as ease of use, simple operation and cost-effectiveness are complementing the market demand, in recent years.

The personal care packaging market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in packaging sector, increase in the demand for body washes, shower gels, bar and liquid soaps, and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure in the region.

