Refrigerants Market By Type, Application And Region – Global Forecast To 2025

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-01 — /EPR Network/ — The refrigerants market size is estimated to be USD 21.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 30.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2020 and 2025. The market is mainly driven by the rising demand for refrigerants from the applications domestic, commercial, and industrial refrigeration; chillers; window, split, VRF, and other air-conditioning systems; and MAC.

♦ Download PDF Brochure – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1082

Impact of COVID-19 on Refrigerants Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the global refrigerants market as demand for refrigerants from end-use applications declined for a short-term period at the beginning of 2020. Several industries witnessed setbacks in the first half of 2020, which led to a consequent decline in the demand for refrigerants.

Ammonia was the largest type segment in the refrigerants market in 2019

Ammonia, an inorganic refrigerant, is mostly used in applications such as supermarket/hypermarket, industrial refrigeration, and chillers. It offers advantages such as low-cost refrigeration system, high efficiency that results in low power consumption, and a zero OPD and GWP rating, thus improving the overall ratings of HCFCs and HFCs. Ammonia refrigerants are gaining popularity in the APAC market, mainly due to lower carbon dioxide emissions. The emergence of China as the global leader in the grocery market and the emergence of India and Indonesia as the fastest-growing grocery markets are driving the demand for ammonia refrigerants in the region.

♦ Speak To Analyst – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1082

The split ACs segment is estimated to dominate the refrigerants market during the forecast period.

Splits ACs was estimated to be the largest application in 2019 and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for ACs with better performance and durability are driving the split ACs segment. With an increase in disposable income, the standard of living in APAC is increasing drastically. Thus, the demand for luxury products is increasing rapidly.

The key market players profiled in the report include Arkema S.A. (France), Dongyue Group Co. Ltd. (China), Honeywell International Inc. (US), The Chemours Company (US), The Linde Group (Ireland), Air Liquide (France) (US), Sinochem Lantian Co. Ltd. (China), Daikin Industries (Japan), Mexichem (Mexico), and Asahi Glass Corporation (Japan).

Contact –

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : +1-888-600-6441

Email: newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/