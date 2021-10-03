Wildlife Safari Vacations in Kenya Travel with Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, 2021-Oct-3 — /EPR Network/ — Best Year for wildlife viewing in Kenya begins with Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya.

The tourism industry is anticipated to boom the year 2020 with expected tourism arrivals also expected to increase rapidly. This Boost is a godsend because tourism is one of the six economic pillars identified by the government as central in driving the economy. Kenya aims to be one of the top 10- long- haul tourist destinations in the world.

Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya is prepared to host tourists, delegates and casual travelers through providing tour operator services in Kenya. Their website is confirmed to e-commerce and guests can easily access, read details and book online for Tour within Nairobi and Mombasa as well as Road Safaris and Air Safaris.

The famous Safari for 6 days to Destination Amboseli National Park, Lake Nakuru National Park and Masai Mara National Reserve with 4×4 wheel drives has gained populace within the last minute travelers especially during this season termed as the high season. The full Package details can be found on this link.

Learn more on wildlife Safari Packages and their Online Booking Partners on https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com

Other safaris that can be booked through Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya Include:

Four (4) Days Lake Nakuru and Masai Mara Safari

Nine(9) Days Safari from Nairobi to Mombasa

Nine(9) Days Mount Kenya and Masai Mara

Three (3) Days Masai Mara Safari by Air

Seven (7) Days Serena safaris by Air

Five (5) Days Masai Mara By Air

Two (2) Days Governors Camp Safari By Air

Three (3) Days Serena Masai Mara by Air

Seven (7) Days Singles/ Solo Travel Package by Air with Luxury Accommodation only

Three (3) Days Mara Intrepids Safari by Air

If one is searching or finding things to do in Nairobi their e-commerce site has vast information and tour packages choices https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours

Follow the links for book and pay options

Option 1: 6am – 11am – Nairobi National Park Morning Tour

Option 2: 2.00pm – 6.30pm – Nairobi National Park Afternoon

Option 3: 6am – 3pm – Nairobi National Park, Elephants, Giraffe and Lunch at Carnivore

Option 4: 10am – 6.30pm – Elephants, Giraffe, Lunch at Carnivore and Nairobi National Park

Option 5; 6am- 1pm – Nairobi National Park and Elephant Orphanage

Option 6: 6am – 3pm – Nairobi National Park, Elephants and Giraffe (without lunch)

Option 7: 6am – 11am – Nairobi National Park Morning tour including park entry fees

Cost Includes:

• Game viewing drive,

• Transport pick up and drop off from hotel / Airport

• Lunch where applicable on the package

• Entry to Giraffe center with applicable package

• Entry to Elephant Orphanage with applicable package

• Safari Driver guide

Not Included in the published price are government park entry fees as follows:

– Entrance fees of US Dollars $43 per adult and USDollars $22 per child – Nairobi National Park

The above fees Are paid by strictly credit card at the point of entry on the same travel day. No cash is accepted.

About Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya

Cruzeiro-safaris.com is established in Kenya, incorporated in 2004. Its core business is safari packages and day tours complemented by air travel. It has a well-established wealth of experience in arranging memorable tours and safaris and has established a client base who provide with repeat business year after year. Join us on facebook, twitter and youtube. Safaris in Kenya may be tailored to the tourist taste and can extend to Tanzania and Uganda. Browse and read reviews on trip advisor page and one can also book from trip advisor link.

For further information and reservations, contact;

Claudia Kabui

Mobile : +254-(0) 722-370833 (Kenya)

Sales: + 254 (0) 710-729021 (Kenya)

Email: info@cruzeiro-safaris.com

Website: | https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com and https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/

