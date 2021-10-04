Freeze-thaw Stabilizers Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2030

Freeze-thaw stabilizers have been prevalent in the food processing industry for multiple years and have shown significant increase in demand. Supplemented with the growth of the frozen foods, freeze-thaw stabilizers are expected to show gradual increase in demand. High popularity of frozen foods in North America and Europe, has led to the high share in the market. With increased preference of consumers for convenience and palatability of products, the growth of freeze-thaw stabilizers market is expected to be high during the forecast period.

Freeze-thaw Stabilizers Market: Dynamics

With primary usage of in stability of emulsions, freeze-thaw stabilizers have found significant demand in the frozen food, and stabilization of emulsified sauces. Companies researching for prolongation of shelf life in products has been one of the key factors driving the market. Companies have been adopting plant based and natural emulsion stabilizers, which has in turn benefited the growth of the freeze-thaw stabilizers market.

Increase in demand for ready-to-eat foods has further facilitated the demand for freeze-thaw stabilizers. The need for maintaining complexities of flavor and palatability of the products has been one of the main concern of the consumers. Manufacturers have been shown to use freeze-thaw stabilizers for better shelf life and maintaining the taste of the products after cooking.

Freeze-thaw Stabilizers Market: Segmentation

The Freeze-thaw Stabilizers market can be segmented on the basis of sauce usage and application.

On the basis of sauce usage, the Freeze-thaw Stabilizers market can be segmented into:

Béchamel

Hollandaise

Tomato

Espangnole

Veloute

Others

On the basis of application, the Freeze-thaw Stabilizers market can be segmented into:

Dairy based sauces

Vegetable based sauces

Others

Freeze-thaw Stabilizers Market: Regional Overview

North America accounts for highest share in the global market for freeze-thaw stabilizers, and is expected to maintain their majority share over the forecast period. The significant demand for frozen food in the region is one of the primary factors attributed to this dominance in the market. Presence of multiple food processing chains and international players working in the market, North America is expected to show high growth during the forecast period.

High regulations regarding chemical and synthetic food additives in the European region has been detrimental for the growth of freeze-thaw stabilizers. The market is expected to show positive growth during the forecast, as companies working in the market have been moving towards natural and plant based food additives. Innovative additives are expected to help the manufacturers to gain ground in the European region.

Freeze-thaw Stabilizers Market: Key Players

Freeze-thaw Stabilizers is currents in the growth stage and has multiple low level players in the market. Market for freeze-thaw stabilizers is fragmented, with top companies accounting for marginal share in the market. The Dow Chemical Company, Solvay and Ingredion Incorporated are some of the top companies working in the market. The market is expected to remain fragmented over the coming years despite some of the prominent players working in the market. Companies are innovating to increase their offering and making their portfolio organic. On the backdrop of the efforts in the market, freeze-thaw stabilizers have been gaining substantial ground in the market.

Freeze-thaw Stabilizers Market: Effects from the Covid-19 Outbreak

The overall demand for nutritional products in general has increased over the lockdown. The effect of the pandemic on the Freeze-thaw Stabilizers market is expected to be similar in the early stages. Determining the impact of Covid-19 on the demand for Freeze-thaw Stabilizers will be premature. Nevertheless, the global pandemic has thrown out many roadblocks for a stable growth of the global Freeze-thaw Stabilizers market. The shutdown of multiple production facilities and reduced throughput in the food production companies is expected to have detrimental effect on the market, and has affected sales during the second quarter of 2020. Growing preference of the frozen and shelf stable food in the North American market during the COVID-19 crisis is expected to supplement the growth in demand for freeze-thaw stabilizers.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Freeze-thaw Stabilizers market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of the Freeze-thaw Stabilizers market provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as sauce usage, application and region.

The Freeze-thaw Stabilizers market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments of the Freeze-thaw Stabilizers Market

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends / Issues / Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Value Chain of the Freeze-thaw Stabilizers Market

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S, Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Rest of Europe)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East (GCC Countries, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, Rest of Middle East)

Africa (Nigeria, South Africa, Algeria, Morocco, Rest of Africa)

