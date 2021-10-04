CSR Ltd. (Australia) and Biltech Building Elements Limited (India) are Leading Players in the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market size is projected to grow from USD 18.8 billion in 2020 to USD 25.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2020 and 2025. The major driving factors of the market include increasing urbanization & industrialization, growth in the infrastructure sector, rising demand for lightweight construction materials, growing preferences for low-cost houses, and increasing focus on green & soundproof buildings.

The key players in the AAC market are Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd. (India), Biltech Building Elements Limited (India), AKG Gazbeton (Turkey), Aercon Florida Llc (US), Solbet Sp Z.O.O. (Poland), UAL Industries Ltd (India), H+H International A/S (Denmark), JK Lakshmi Cement (India), Xella Group (Germany), CSR Ltd. (Australia), UltraTech Cement Ltd. (India), Quinn Building Products (UK), Bauroc International AS (Estonia), and Wehrhahn GmbH (Germany). These players have adopted various strategies, such as merger & acquisition and investment & expansion between 2017 and 2020, to enhance their market shares and expand their global presence.

CSR Limited is an established construction company that has established its market presence in Australia and New Zealand. The company runs under four business segments, namely, Building Products, Property, Aluminum, and Viridian. The company produces lightweight systems (which include AAC), insulation, AFS walling system, inclosed facades, bricks, and roofing. The company primarily operates in Australia and distributes its product to some parts of New Zealand.

In April 2019, CSR Hebel launched its USD 75 million AAC manufacturing facility, which will allow the company to double its current capacity. The opening of the plant, located in Somersby, NSW, will help the company to serve the growing demand from the Australian housing market.

Established in 1993, BBEL manufactures and markets building materials and has more than 20 years of experience. The company is the largest producer of AAC in India. BBEL holds over 40% market share and has a manufacturing capacity of 1,340,000 cubic meters. Moreover, the company offers concrete material for hospitals, institutional buildings, clubhouses, resorts, hotels, schools, shopping malls, hostels, and residential towers. BBEL serves the public and private sectors in India. AAC is manufactured in about 200 plants in 35 countries and is used extensively in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings.

Currently, BBEL has manufacturing units in Palwal, Haryana; Palghar, Bhigwan; Pune, Maharashtra; Surat, Gujarat; West Bengal; and Tumkur, Karnataka. The company plans to set up six additional plants in the next two years.