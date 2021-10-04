IVD Quality Control Market worth $1,158 Million by 2025

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the IVD Quality Control Market is projected to reach $1,158 million by 2025 from $961 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Some of the factors driving the growth of the In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market are increasing number of accredited clinical laboratories, rising demand for external quality assurance support, and growing adoption of third-party quality controls.

The molecualr diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on applications, the IVD quality control market is segmented into clinical chemistry, immunochemistry, hematology, coagulation & hemostasis, microbiology, molecular diagnostics, and other applications (ESR, urine chemistry, immunology, cardiac assessment, and blood morphology). The molecular diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, cancer, and various genetic disorders; the growing demand for blood screening; and the increasing application of molecular diagnostic technologies in pharmacogenetics and point-of-care testing.

The serum/plasma based quality control segment is expected to dominate the market in 2019.

On the basis of type, the quality control products market is segmented into serum/plasma-based controls, whole blood-based controls, urine-based controls, and other controls (controls manufactured from spinal fluid, lipoprotein extracts, and immunoproteins). The serum/plasma-based controls segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the greater uptake of serum/plasma-based quality controls among laboratories and the widening application areas of these controls for various IVD tests.

The North America to hold the largest regional market share in 2020.

The North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global IVD quality control market in 2020, followed by Europe. The large share of the North America can be attributed to the highly developed healthcare system in the US and Canada, and the presence of a large number of leading IVD quality control vendors & national clinical laboratories & hospitals in this region.

The prominent players in this market are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Technopath Clinical Diagnostics (Ireland), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), Fortress Diagnostics (UK), SeraCare Life Sciences Inc. (US), SERO AS (Norway), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), and Abbott Laboratories Inc. (US).

