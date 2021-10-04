Personal Care And Cosmetics Products Are Expected To Drive Demand For Aluminium Collars Market

The recent study by Fact.MR on Aluminium Collars Market Demand offers a 10-year forecast. This Aluminium Collars market outlook report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key players and competitive analysis along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of product.

The Key trends Analysis of Aluminium Collars also provides dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future Sales and Demand of Aluminium Collars market over the forecast period.

Aluminium Collars Market: An Overview

Aluminium collars are used for a variety of purposes, which mainly includes industrial applications. Aluminium collars have long been used as shaft collars, and are found to be highly effective when they are used on shaft made up of a softer material than the set screw.

Furthermore, aluminium collars are also widely used in the personal care & cosmetics industry, especially in perfumery. Personal care and cosmetics products are more likely to sell when they stand out among the other products, and aluminium collars achieve that by imparting a glossy appearance to the perfume product.

Manufacturers of Aluminium collars are focused on products which are aimed at increasing the chances of ‘impulse buying’. Therefore, glossy Aluminium collars are likely to witness growth in demand during the forecast period.

One of the key factors expected to boost the demand for Aluminium collars during the forecast period is their customizability. Prospective buyers can be provided with bespoke Aluminium collars of desired diameter and design. The outlook for the growth of the global Aluminium collars market is expected to be largely positive during the forecast period.

Global Aluminium Collars Market: Segmentation

Globally, the Aluminium Collars market has been segmented as follows:

On the basis of product type, the global Aluminium Collars market is segmented as:

Matte Aluminium Collars

Glossy Aluminium Collars

On the basis of diameter, the global Aluminium Collars market is segmented as:

< 15 mm

15 – 18 mm

19 – 22 mm

23 – 25 mm

> 25 mm

Global Aluminium Collars Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global Aluminium Collars market are:

Shi Chia Lin Industry Co., Ltd.

Preface Deux

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.

It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, product type, and diameter.

Aluminium Collars Market: Regional Outlook

The North America Aluminium collars market is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high demand for luxury perfumes in the region, which largely influences growth in sales of Aluminium collars.

Luxury perfumes are expected to retain their popularity both among males and females during the forecast period, thereby creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global Aluminium collars market.

A significant share of the demand generated for Aluminium collars is expected to be from the growing economies in the Asia Pacific region. This can be attributed to the changing lifestyle of consumers in the region, which is anticipated to generate more demand for personal grooming products.

The MEA Aluminium collars market is expected to experience sluggish growth during the forecast period, due to high market penetration and preference for luxury perfumes.

The Europe Aluminium collars market is expected to contribute significantly to the value of the market. However, the growth of the Aluminium collars market in Europe is expected to be sluggish during the forecast period.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Aluminium Collars Market: Dynamics

The global personal care & cosmetics industry has undergone significant changes during the forecast period. This is attributed to an increased importance given to personal grooming. Aluminium collars are designed to make an impact on shelf. Glossy Aluminium collars are highly preferred by luxury perfume brands, to achieve that.

For instance, in 2017, Spanish packaging distribution firm Rafesa, added a new glossy black Aluminium collar to its range of products.

An increase in demand for perfumes and similar personal grooming products is also expected to be one of the significant contributing factors to the growth of the global Aluminium collars market. Perfumes are also considered an apt gifting option, and has been that way for decades. As a result, the likelihood of a change in preference during the forecast period is low.

Celebrity endorsements for luxury perfumes is expected to be the most preferred marketing strategy by perfume brands, which is expected to play a pivotal role in the future growth of the forecast period. Manufacturers of Aluminium collars are expected to lay more emphasis on product differentiation in terms of colour and texture.

