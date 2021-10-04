Key Emerging Trends in Precision Guided Munition Market

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Precision Guided Munition Market by Product (Tactical Missiles, Guided Rockets, Guided Ammunition, and Loitering Munition), Technology (Infrared, Semi-active Lasers, Radar Homing, GPS, INS, Anti-radiation), Type, Speed, Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, The precision guided munition market is projected to grow from USD 30.0 billion in 2019 to USD 47.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2025. The growing military modernization programs and increasing demand for precision guided munitions to minimize collateral damage are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of the precision guided munition market.

Based on product, the loitering munition segment of the precision guided munition market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on product, the loitering munition segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The loitering munition can function autonomously searching and launching attacks without human intervention. This has drastically reduced the number of rounds required to defeat a particular target

The GPS segment of the precision guided munition market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Based on technology, the precision guided munition market has been segmented into infrared, semi-active lasers, radar homing, Global Positioning System (GPS), Inertial Navigation System (INS), anti-radiation, and others. The semi-active laser segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2019. The GPS segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. GPS is a satellite-based navigation system that offers navigation capability with accurate velocity information. Hence, various vendors focus on producing precision guided munition equipped with GPS technology.

“The Asia Pacific precision guided munition market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific precision guided munition market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the rising demand for precision guided munition from defense forces of different countries of the region. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are investing heavily in the development of high strike precision weapons. Moreover, increasing product developments and investments in the precision guided munition ecosystem by defense research agencies, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and start-ups are fueling the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. Additionally, the presence of some of the major manufacturers of precision guided munition operating in this region such as LIG Nex1 (South Korea), NORINCO (China), Bharat Dynamics (India), Hanwha Corporation (South Korea), and BrahMos Aerospace (India) is another major factor driving the market.

Major companies profiled in the report are Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), Raytheon (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Elbit Systems (Israel), Saab AB (Sweden), General Dynamics (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), LIG Nex1 (South Korea), NORINCO (China), and Bharat Dynamics (India), among others.

