Nouryon (Netherlands) and Kraton Corporation (US) are the Leading Players in tha Asphalt Additive Market

The asphalt additive market is projected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2021 to USD 4.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2026. Increase in road construction projects along with the growing usage of asphalt additives in roofing application are some of the major key factors driving the growth of the asphalt additive market across the globe.

The Asia-Pacific region was the largest market for asphalt additives in 2020, owing to the increasing demand for asphalt additives products in developing economies, such as India and China. China is the leading consumer of asphalt additives products in the Asia-Pacific region. The considerable growth and innovation, along with industry consolidations, is expected to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific asphalt additives market.

Nouryon (Netherlands), DowDuPont (US), Arkema SA (France), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), Kraton Corporation (US), Ingevity Corporation(US), and BASF SE (Germany) are some of the leading players operating in the asphalt additive market. These players have adopted the strategies of expansions, new product developments, acquisitions, and collaboration to enhance their position in the market.

Kraton Corporation is a leading specialty chemical company that manufactures styrene block copolymers and other engineered polymers. In September 2016, Kraton Performance Polymer Inc. changed its name to Kraton Corporation. The company has operations in performance products, performance chemicals, specialty polymers, adhesives, cariflex, and tires. The company operates its business through two segments namely, Polymer and Chemical. Kraton Corporation provides asphalt additives under its polymer segment. It has a strong geographic reach across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa with operations in over 70 countries worldwide.

Ingevity Corporation is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and high-performance carbon materials. The specialty chemical products are used in a range of high performance applications, such as pavement technologies, oil field technologies, and industrial specialties. The company operates its business through two segments, namely, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The performance materials segment offers automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats. The performance chemicals segment provides products derived from pine chemicals used in asphalt paving, oilfield technologies, and other diverse industrial specialty applications, such as adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, publication inks, lubricants, and petroleum.

