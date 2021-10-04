Increased Demand for 3D Printing High Performance Plastic from Various End-Use Industries to Drive the Growth 0f the Market

3D printing technology is considered one of the important disruptive technologies of the present times. It is continuously expanding its base in various end-use industries such as aerospace & defense, medical & healthcare, transportation, oil & gas, and electrical & electronics. The increased use of 3D printing technology in these industries is expected to contribute toward the growing demand for 3D printing materials such as 3D printing high performance plastic. These materials are highly useful for producing complex and intricate parts since they withstand extreme temperature conditions . This is expected to increase the demand of 3D printing high performance plastic in the coming years, thereby leading to the growth of the 3D printing high performance plastic market.

Growing environmental concerns regarding disposal of 3D printing high performance plastic, skepticism regarding acceptance of 3D printing materials, interrupted supply chain, and reduced demand from end-use industries due to the COVID-19 pandemic are the major factors inhibiting the market growth. However, the demand for 3D printing high performance plastic would show recovery with the recovery in demand from end-use industries. The global 3D printing plastics market size is expected to grow from USD 72 million in 2020 to USD 202 million by 2025, projecting a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period between 2020 and 2025.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure

Companies operating in the 3D printing high performance plastic market have strengthened their position by adopting expansions, partnerships, agreements, new product/technology launches, joint ventures, contracts, and mergers & acquisitions from 2015-2020. Arkema S.A. (France), Royal DSM N.V. (the Netherlands), Stratasys, Ltd. (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), 3D Systems Corporation (US), EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems (Germany), Victrex plc. (UK), Solvay (Belgium), Oxford Performance Materials (US) , and SABIC (Saudi Arabia) are some of the key players in the 3D printing high performance plastic market. The companies such as Evonik Industries AG, Arkema S.A., Stratasys, Ltd. are focusing on developing innovative 3D printing materials finding novel applications in high end-use industries such as aerospace & defense, medical & healthcare, and others.

Read More: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/3d-printing-high-performance-plastic.asp