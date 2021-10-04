Gerresheimer AG (Germany) and Nipro Corporation (Japan) are Leading Players in the Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The global dual chamber prefilled syringes market size is projected to grow from USD 125 million in 2020 to USD 182 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast year. The growing demand for drug delivery systems, with the growing pharmaceutical industry in the emerging economies and the increasing number of lyophilized drugs, are the key factors for the growing demand for dual chamber prefilled syringes.

The dual chamber prefilled syringes installed base market is dominated by players such as Nipro Corporation (Japan), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Vetter Pharma (Germany), Credence Medsystems (US), MAEDA INDUSTRY (Japan), and Arte Corporation (Japan). Some of these players have adopted, new product development growth strategy to increase their market shares and enhance their product portfolios.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure

Gerresheimer AG is a specialty packaging product manufacturer, with a manufacturing facility across 37 locations. The company operates globally through its subsidiaries across 46 locations in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company produces 15 billion units of injection vials, ampoules, cartridges, containers for liquid & reliable medicines, insulin pens, pen, and micro-pump systems, inhalers, syringes, and cosmetic containers each year across its 37 manufacturing facilities.

Nipro Corporation has three business segments, namely, medical-related, pharmaceutical related, and pharma packaging. The company is involved in the manufacturing and marketing of renal products, injection products, infusion products, injectables, orally administered drugs, external preparations, glass converting, glass tubing, and devices. It manufactures dual chamber prefilled syringes under its pharmaceutical-related business segment. The company operates globally through 14 subsidiary companies and 14 manufacturing plants in eight countries, mainly focusing on the markets in Japan, the US, and the countries in Europe. The company manufactures dual-chamber prefilled syringes in its Japanese plants.

In March 2019, Gerresheimer AG invested in a new plant in Skopje, North Macedonia. The plant will manufacture plastic systems, such as Prefillable syringes, and will start operating from the second half of 2020. This investment will reinforce the company’s strategy for the expansion of the production network in Europe

Sample Request: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=132336702